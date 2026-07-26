Patna's Bankipur Seat Vacated By BJP Chief Weighs Gen Z Impact In Bypoll

The upcoming Bankipur Assembly bypoll in Patna is no longer just about a single seat, with student protests reshaping the political discourse across India. It now appears to be a prestige battle for the BJP, a test of Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor's clout, and ultimately, all about Bihar's Gen Z voters.

Bankipur has long been considered a BJP stronghold, with Nitin Nabin winning this seat several times. It fell vacant after he became the BJP's national president and moved to the Rajya Sabha - a reason why this seat assumes significance for the party that holds power both at the centre and in the state.

The fight gets more interesting with Prashant Kishor entering the contest himself.

Demographics And Gen Z

One striking feature of this constituency is its young electorate. Bankipur is home to a host of colleges, universities, coaching institutes, and hostels. Institutions such as Patna University, NIT Patna, BN College, Science College, AN College, Chanakya National Law University, and numerous major coaching centers draw thousands of students every year.

Of a total 3.79 lakh voters in the constituency, about 1.2-1.35 lakh, or one-third, fall within the 18-29 age group that resonates strongly with the students' issues, which is why Gen Z is being seen as a major factor in this election.

The student protests have made this demographic more politically active than before. Large numbers of students took to the streets to raise issues concerning employment, education, and competitive examinations. Instances of police action during the protests drew attention on social media, bringing issues of education and employment to the centre of the election debate.

Political analysts believe that all parties will attempt to capitalise on such matters, especially Prashant Kishor, who has been consistently raising these issues.

However, all protests do not essentially translate into votes, as evident from Bihar's electoral history.

BJP's Development Plank

Nitin Nabin campaigns for Bankipur assembly bypoll

The BJP is contesting the election on its development record, strong organisational structure, and established vote bank. The party's greatest strength lies in its robust organisation, with a network that extends deep down to the booth level.

Bankipur has a significant presence of the trading community, the middle class, and long-time BJP supporters. The party will aim to spin the election around issues of development, its organisational strength, and stable leadership.

In contrast, young voters are distinct from traditional voters. Their characteristics include high social media activity, strong opinions on emerging issues, and no loyalty to a single party. For this reason, Gen Z is not considered a guaranteed vote bank for any party. Their stance could shift during the election.

Will The Buzz Persist?

The latest protests over the NEET paper leak subsided after the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister and several assurances by the government. Those protesting in Delhi withdrew from Jantar Mantar yesterday.

The critical question now is whether the resentment stemming from the movement will persist until polling day or if the election will revert to traditional political equations.

At this juncture, all eyes are now on the young voters. The turnout in the 18-29 age group is expected to be a crucial factor, alongside whether the traditional vote banks remain dominant in such a scenario.