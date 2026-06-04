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Rooms In Basement, No Exit: Inside Another Property Of Delhi Hotel Owner

Flourish Inn, owned by Lavkesh Bajaj, was about 400 metres from Flourish Stay, where a deadly fire broke out on Wednesday, killing nine Indians and 12 foreigners.

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Rooms In Basement, No Exit: Inside Another Property Of Delhi Hotel Owner
Flourish Inn had also been allegedly violating safety norms
  • Flourish Inn, owned by Lavkesh Bajaj, violated safety norms like his Flourish Stay hotel
  • Flourish Inn had five basement rooms and a kitchen, lacking fire extinguishers on floors
  • Both hotels had only one entry-exit point, with locked roof gates restricting escape routes
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New Delhi:

A day after a fire killed 21 people at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, NDTV visited another hotel of the same owner on Thursday.

During the visit, NDTV found out that Flourish Inn, owned by Lavkesh Bajaj, had also been allegedly violating some safety norms.

The hotel in the Hauz Rani area is about 400 metres from Bajaj's Flourish Stay, where a deadly fire broke out Wednesday morning, killing nine Indians and 12 foreigners.

Flourish Inn operated five rooms in the basement, in violation of safety norms. A kitchen was also built adjacent to the rooms in the basement.

NDTV also didn't find any fire extinguisher on the floors.

Just like Flourish Stay, it also had one entry-exit point, and even a gate on the roof was locked.

The hotel was allegedly vacated after a blaze ripped through Flourish Stay.

On online websites, the hotel has been touted as a property that "provides an ideal stay for medical visitors, corporate guests, and tourists seeking a hassle-free experience in Delhi".

Safety Lapses At Flourish Stay

In a tragedy that was perhaps waiting to happen, Flourish Stay, a bed-and-breakfast, was operating without a fire no objection certificate (NOC).

It also violated the bed and breakfast policy. The hotel had permission for only six rooms, granted under the Delhi government's bed and breakfast policy, but was operating more than 20. Rooms had also come up in the basement.

Investigators said the blocked roof access may have also denied occupants a crucial escape route.

Lavkesh Bajaj, who has now been arrested, owned another hotel, the Green Residency.

During interrogation, he told police that he had handed over the hotel's management to the manager, Jai Mishra, who is currently on the run. 

Bajaj said that all related licenses were issued in Mishra's name.

Authorities have now announced a citywide enforcement drive targeting hotels, lodges, nursing homes, coaching centres, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

Officials said premises found violating safety norms could face closure, sealing and legal action.

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