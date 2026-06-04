Rooms In Basement, No Exit: Inside Another Property Of Delhi Hotel Owner

- Flourish Inn, owned by Lavkesh Bajaj, violated safety norms like his Flourish Stay hotel
- Flourish Inn had five basement rooms and a kitchen, lacking fire extinguishers on floors
- Both hotels had only one entry-exit point, with locked roof gates restricting escape routes
A day after a fire killed 21 people at a hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, NDTV visited another hotel of the same owner on Thursday.
During the visit, NDTV found out that Flourish Inn, owned by Lavkesh Bajaj, had also been allegedly violating some safety norms.
The hotel in the Hauz Rani area is about 400 metres from Bajaj's Flourish Stay, where a deadly fire broke out Wednesday morning, killing nine Indians and 12 foreigners.
#NDTVAtGroundZero | NDTV's @tejshreethought reports from the basement of Flourish Inn, also owned by Lovkesh Bajaj, highlights how the 'functional' basement with 5 rooms & 1 kitchen are in violation of safety norms pic.twitter.com/M4INUEJRFm— NDTV (@ndtv) June 4, 2026
Flourish Inn operated five rooms in the basement, in violation of safety norms. A kitchen was also built adjacent to the rooms in the basement.
NDTV also didn't find any fire extinguisher on the floors.
Just like Flourish Stay, it also had one entry-exit point, and even a gate on the roof was locked.
The hotel was allegedly vacated after a blaze ripped through Flourish Stay.
#NDTVAtGroundZero | NDTV's @tejshreethought reports from inside Flourish Inn, also owned by Lovkesh Bajaj, shows locked doors of the roof of the establishment - Safety norms continue to flouted at similar bed-and-breakfasts pic.twitter.com/4lyYsas9xF— NDTV (@ndtv) June 4, 2026
On online websites, the hotel has been touted as a property that "provides an ideal stay for medical visitors, corporate guests, and tourists seeking a hassle-free experience in Delhi".
Safety Lapses At Flourish Stay
In a tragedy that was perhaps waiting to happen, Flourish Stay, a bed-and-breakfast, was operating without a fire no objection certificate (NOC).
It also violated the bed and breakfast policy. The hotel had permission for only six rooms, granted under the Delhi government's bed and breakfast policy, but was operating more than 20. Rooms had also come up in the basement.
Investigators said the blocked roof access may have also denied occupants a crucial escape route.
Lavkesh Bajaj, who has now been arrested, owned another hotel, the Green Residency.
During interrogation, he told police that he had handed over the hotel's management to the manager, Jai Mishra, who is currently on the run.
Bajaj said that all related licenses were issued in Mishra's name.
Authorities have now announced a citywide enforcement drive targeting hotels, lodges, nursing homes, coaching centres, restaurants and other commercial establishments.
Officials said premises found violating safety norms could face closure, sealing and legal action.
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