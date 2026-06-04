Delhi Mayor's Office Receives Bomb Threat, Declared Hoax

The office of the mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) received a bomb threat email on Thursday, prompting a security response and a thorough sanitisation of the premises, officials said.

According to officials, the threat mail was received on the official email ID of the mayor's office in the morning. Following the threat, Delhi Police and security agencies were immediately alerted, and teams comprising sniffer dog the bomb disposal unit personnel, rushed to the spot.

A MCD official said the entire office complex was evacuated and cordoned off as precautionary checks were carried out. "All rooms, adjoining areas and entry points were thoroughly checked." No suspicious object was found during the search operation, officials said.

Security personnel sanitised the area and normalcy was restored around 2 pm after the premises were declared safe.

Police said the origin of the email is being verified and further investigation is underway to trace the sender.

Officials said standard security protocols were followed and there was no disruption to essential civic functioning for long.

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