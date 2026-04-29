Peak Hour Chaos On Delhi Metro As Magenta Line Hit By Signal Failure, Commuters Face Delays

Commuters on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line faced major disruptions on Wednesday, with services delayed between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has confirmed that the disruption was due to a signalling failure in this section.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said, "Service Update. Delay in train services on Magenta Line between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden metro stations due to a signalling issue. Normal services on all other lines."

Service Update



Delay in train services on Magenta Line between Kalkaji Mandir and Botanical Garden metro stations due to a signalling issue.



Normal services on all other lines. — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) April 29, 2026

Passengers reported being stranded inside trains and on crowded platforms for over 30 minutes during peak hours, with some extreme cases seeing delays stretch up to two hours. Trains on the affected stretch were halted for three to four minutes at each station, triggering heavy congestion across key stops.

The disruption impacted stations including Kalindi Kunj and Shaheen Bagh, both of which witnessed significant overcrowding as services slowed down.

In response, technical teams and engineers were deployed both onboard trains and at stations to diagnose and resolve the issue. The DMRC advised commuters to use alternative routes where possible, noting that normal services continued on other metro lines.

Passengers travelling towards Noida or South Delhi via the Magenta Line were urged to plan ahead and consider switching to the Blue Line or Violet Line, depending on their destination.

Meanwhile, social media platforms were flooded with commuter complaints, with many sharing real-time updates about stalled trains and prolonged waiting times.

DMRC Magenta Line train has been stuck at Shaheen Bagh station for almost 10 minutes. I think there may be a major fault in the gate opening and closing system.#DMRC @OfficialDMRC pic.twitter.com/qurx2I6Hit — Smriti Tokes (@smrititokes) April 29, 2026

@OfficialDMRC There seems to be an issue on the Magenta Line—trains are moving very slowly and stopping in between stations. Could you please check and share an update on the situation? — Mohit Kumar Dwivedi 🇮🇳 (@mkd_gov) April 29, 2026

Authorities are working to restore normal operations, with services expected to gradually stabilise once the signalling fault is rectified.