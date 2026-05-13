Uber CEO Takes Metro From Delhi Secretariat To Jor Bagh, Calls It "Absolutely Awesome"

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi got a firsthand experience of Delhi's public transport system during his recent India visit, taking a ride on the Delhi Metro. He documented the journey in a video shared on LinkedIn and X. Khosrowshahi travelled from the Delhi Secretariat to Jor Bagh using the Blue line metro, swapping corporate meetings for a commute on the city's transit network. Dressed in a traditional Modi jacket, Khosrowshahi described the Delhi Metro as "fast," "affordable," and "reliable".

"Millions of people take the Metro to go to work, play, or go and see family, and now you can get that experience with a few taps on the Uber app," he said. The video then showed him booking a metro ticket directly through the Uber app before entering the station by scanning a QR code generated on his phone. The feature is powered through Uber's integration with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

"Got a real feel of the Delhi pulse. It was fast. It was affordable. It was reliable. It was absolutely awesome," he remarked after the ride.

During the ride, Khosrowshahi said Uber's future extends far beyond car rides. He explained that the company aims to bring multiple modes of transportation onto a single platform, including two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws, buses, and metro systems. He said the long-term goal is to make every form of transport accessible seamlessly through the app with a single tap.

Khosrowshahi also highlighted Uber's growing partnerships with public transit systems in India, revealing that more than 10 million metro rides have already been booked through the app across the country.

"More modes. Less friction. Better cities. I'm ‘on the road' again in India, and excited to see how partnerships with public transit is making everyday mobility easier for millions of commuters across the country. More than 10 million metro rides have been booked on the Uber app in India already—with a big shout out to Open Network For Digital Commerce (ONDC) for helping unlock this vision at scale," he wrote on LinkedIn.

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According to him, Uber currently has transit partnerships in five Indian cities, and the company plans to expand this public-private mobility model globally.

The metro ride took place during Khosrowshahi's five-day visit to India, where he also met Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss investment plans, economic growth, and Uber's long-term expansion strategy in the country.

Uber-DMRC Partnership