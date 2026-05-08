Heartwarming Clip Of Elderly Man Looking After Five Street Dogs On Rickshaw Goes Viral: 'Humanity Still Alive'

A heartwarming video showcasing an elderly man navigating a busy Indian street with five dogs perched on his rickshaw has gone viral, moving social media users to tears. The now-viral clip, posted on X (formerly Twitter), shows the frail-looking man steering his cycle-rickshaw while the stray dogs, appearing completely at ease, rest comfortably around him on his vehicle.

Despite his limited resources, the man shares his small space and companionship with these animals, a gesture that has been lauded by the internet.

"This is how humanity truly looks like. This old man may not have much for himself, yet he is sharing whatever he has his small space, his food, his companionship, and his heart with these 4 dogs living beside him in his rickshaw," Sharma captioned the video.

Although they were street dogs, the rope collars on all five suggested they had been adopted by the man. As soon as the man parked and sat quietly, they surrounded him for affection, clearly showing a deep, forged bond.

"In a world where many turn away from the suffering of voiceless souls, moments like these restore faith in humanity. Love does not come from wealth, status, or comfort. It comes from the heart. From kindness. From the willingness to care. Such heartwarming visuals remind us that compassion is still alive around us," said Sharma.

Check The Viral Clip Here:

This is how humanity truly looks like.



This old man may not have much for himself, yet he is sharing whatever he has his small space, his food, his companionship, and his heart with these 4 dogs living beside him in his rickshaw.



In a world where many turn away from the… pic.twitter.com/Hq9sUPdkJJ — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) May 7, 2026

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'May God Bless This Man'

As the video went viral, social media users highlighted that empathy does not require money or a high social status. Many called the man "rich" in spirit for his capacity to love the voiceless

"If only everyone were like this uncle. It costs nothing to be kind," said one user, while another added: "Even if humans are indifferent to humans, dogs aren't!"

A third commented: "Such a person is not called human, but an angel, sir. One who considers even the voiceless as his own, he must surely be an angel or god Himself. As for the rest, humans have left this world unfit, even for their own dwelling."

A fourth said: "May God bless this man. I mean, he already has riches in heaven by his actions here on earth, but the capacity to feel love, to give and receive love, is the true treasure."