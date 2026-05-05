Foreign Couple Challenges Viral Stereotypes, Highlights Calm And Modern Side Of India

The couple shared their thoughts on Instagram, where they wrote about how India is often viewed in a limited way online. In their post, they said that the India of chaos and trash is normally what goes viral and that it is the only side of the country many foreigners know about. They added that India is large and full of diversity.

They further stated that while trash, chaos, and scams do exist, there are also areas that present a very different experience.

Exploring A Different Side Of India

Chris and Carol mentioned that this is their second trip to India. This time, they are exploring more relaxed and calm regions instead of focusing only on busy cities.

Watch Video Here:

They said their journey began in Hyderabad, before moving towards the Himalayas.

Experience In Hyderabad

In their video, the couple praised Hyderabad and highlighted its modern environment. They noted the presence of IT companies in the city and appreciated what they saw there.

They described their experience in Hyderabad as completely different from what many people expect, emphasising how it offered a new and contrasting view compared to common online perceptions.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users praised the way the couple reacted to India's infrastructure and other things. One user commented, "I'm in Pondicherry right now I'll be in Hyderabad next week! I'm staying in Jubilee Hills I'll be sure to check out Hitech for sure."

Another user noted, "This is the true beauty of India."

"It feels great to hear such good things about Hyderabad," added a third user.

