"Real Hero": Loco Pilot Stops Train, Safely Guides Buffalo Off Railway Track

In a striking example of vigilance and empathy, an Indian Railways loco pilot halted his train after spotting buffaloes on the tracks and personally ensured their safety before proceeding. The incident has since drawn widespread appreciation online.

In the video that has surfaced online, a herd of buffaloes can be seen grazing dangerously close to the railway line. As the train approached, most of the animals moved away after hearing the horn. However, one buffalo remained on the track, directly in the path of the oncoming locomotive. Despite repeated honking, the animal did not budge. Recognising the imminent risk, the loco pilot applied brakes and brought the train to a complete stop.

Instead of waiting for the animal to move on its own, the pilot stepped down from the engine and walked along the tracks. He then gently nudged and guided the buffalo away from danger, ensuring it reached a safe distance. Only after confirming that the tracks were completely clear did he resume the journey.

Watch the video here:

The effort he made to save a living being is truly commendable. pic.twitter.com/GB2dP6D6IA — Himalayan (@Dineshkjoshi007) May 2, 2026

The pilot's presence of mind not only prevented a potential accident but also highlighted the human side of a demanding profession. The act has resonated widely on social media, with many praising him as a "real hero" for choosing empathy.

One user wrote, "True humanity shines in actions like this pure respect."

Another commented, "The only viable solution I see here is the use of barricades along the tracks and any number of underpasses to help the movement of people and animals. This will allow us to modernize as well as reduce the stress on animals and let them live the Sanatana way. Live and let live."

A third said, "Rail DR's heroic halt mid-training to rescue a massive buffalo, pure compassion over clock, saving a life on tracks. Commendable heart in uniform."

"When a human being tries to save a living creature, it reminds us that humanity is still alive," added a fourth.