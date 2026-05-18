'Pressure Has Started Again': NEET Retest Brings Students Back To Kota, Sikar

At a girls' hostel in Kota's Landmark City, eight NEET aspirants sit together over lunch, laughing between bites and exchanging stories from home. Just days ago, many of them had packed their bags, convinced their long journey was finally over. But now, they find themselves back in the coaching hub within just a week.

The familiar cycle of test series, online classes, revision schedules and 12-hour study days has resumed after the medical entrance exam was cancelled amid the controversy over a paper leak, forcing lakhs of students back into preparation mode.

Srijan Dixit is 19 years old, the only child of her parents, who live in Jabalpur. Her father has a government job in the collectorate, and her mother is a private school teacher.

"I had gone into relaxed mode," she says. "My exam was very good, and I was so sure of a medical seat, but now the pressure has started again. I had gone home, but my luggage, books and belongings were all here, so I decided to come back. I wake up at 6.30 am and start studying after half an hour of morning rituals. Earlier, I was able to study productively for at least 12 hours. Now I can't do more than eight hours. Rhythm hi nahi baith paa raha hai (I can't even settle down). We had gone into relaxed mode and got sidetracked from our routine," she adds

Srijan is in her second year in Kota. She had appeared for NEET in 2025 as well, found the paper difficult, and chose to drop a year. This time, she thought the struggle had paid off, but the paper leak in NEET 2026 has left her disappointed. She is worried about what the paper will be like in the retest and whether she will be able to give her best.

"Each exam is different, and students peak differently at different times," she says.

A National Exam, A Massive Stakes Game

NEET remains one of India's most competitive entrance examinations. Around 23 lakh students appear for the exam each year, competing for roughly one lakh medical seats across the country. At least one lakh aspirants take the exam from Rajasthan's coaching hub Kota alone.

Back To Kota

At a premium girls' hostel in the city's Landmark area, Chitrakshi from Bikaner says, "I came back on the 15th. We lost the rhythm a bit, but now we are back to studying 12 hours a day. We are doing online tests and special test series to help us prepare again." Like many others, she had left immediately after the exam. “I was sure of my selection, but what to do, we have to study again,” she says.

Suman, from Chittorgarh, says the emotional shift has been harder than the academic one. “We are not feeling the pressure so much to study, and actually, that's the issue. We are in relaxed mode and have taken a break, so getting back is the problem. Our parents say give it another shot, it's only one month more, but we had already made plans to enjoy ourselves, so getting back is a challenge,” she says.

Fear Among Freshers Too

The uncertainty has also unsettled students who have only just entered the coaching ecosystem. A fresher who recently joined Kota says the developments have created fresh anxiety.

“This has created an atmosphere of fear for us freshers. I hope this does not happen to us. I hope the paper does not leak again, or we get a very tough exam because of these leaks,” they said.

Some Students Returned While Others Stayed Home

Hitesh Goswami, manager at Premium Vansh Good Homes girls' hostel in Kota, says only a fraction of NEET students have returned. The hostel houses 187 students, including 80 NEET aspirants. “About 12 to 15 students have come back to Kota after the NEET exam was cancelled,” he says. “The others have decided to stay close to home as they now have an option to re-centre, and most have chosen centres near their homes. Coaching is online too, so they don't really need to come back here.”

“Those from neighbouring states like Madhya Pradesh or from cities in Rajasthan have come back. Others are studying from home. They seem happy when they come down for their meals. It is stressful, but they appear to have taken it in their stride. Plus, Kota has an atmosphere for coaching and preparation, so that helps them get back to studies faster,” he adds.

Sikar's Aspirants Face The Same Battle

The pressure is not limited to Kota. Sikar town, north of Kota, is where the whistle first blew on the NEET paper leak. Here too, students are restarting preparation. With over 1.25 lakh students from 20 states, Sikar has emerged as a more affordable alternative for middle-class families who cannot afford Kota's costs.

23-year-old Harish Kumawat is preparing for the NEET retest after what was already his fifth attempt. He thought he would make the cut this time.

From Didwana in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, Harish's father works as a field contractor on under-construction buildings. The eldest of four siblings, Harish says, “It was my father's dream to make me a doctor.”

“He asked people around about good career options and set his heart on me becoming a doctor.”

Harish spent two years in coaching. “Each year of coaching costs about one lakh rupees, and then there are hostel fees of Rs 6,000 to 7,000 per month plus pocket money,” he adds. Eventually, the costs became too high. “That's why after two years I decided to quit coaching and focus on test series and self-study,” Harish said.

“My hopes have been dashed, and my mindset has taken a beating, but if the paper was compromised, I suppose a retest is a good idea,” he added.

Experts and counsellors working with students in Sikar and Kota say the medical profession represents the dream of aspirational India - particularly for people from small towns who still see doctors and engineers as symbols of social respect and upward mobility. With the exam's credibility recently compromised, there is a growing sense that trust in the system must be restored if these dreams and aspirations are to survive for a generation striving toward these career paths.