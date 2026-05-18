NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: Parliamentary Panel Summons NTA Chief, Reforms Review on May 21

The ongoing controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination has reached Parliament, with a key parliamentary panel summoning senior officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Education Ministry for discussions on the alleged paper leak and reforms in the testing system. The meeting is scheduled to take place on May 21 in New Delhi.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports will review the implementation of recommendations made by the K Radhakrishnan Committee on NTA reforms and seek updates on the investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

The alleged irregularities in the NEET UG 2026 exam have sparked concern among students and parents across the country. Nearly 23 lakh candidates had registered for the medical entrance examination conducted on May 3.

However, the NTA later cancelled the examination after receiving reports of alleged malpractice on May 7. The issue quickly turned into a national concern, leading to political discussions and demands for stricter examination security.

The parliamentary panel, headed by Digvijaya Singh, has now called senior officials, including NTA Chairperson Pradeep Kumar Joshi and Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi, to explain the situation and discuss corrective measures. The panel is expected to examine how the alleged leak happened and what steps are being taken to restore trust in national entrance examinations.

The parliamentary committee will also review the implementation of the K Radhakrishnan Committee report, which was prepared to strengthen the functioning of the NTA after repeated concerns over exam management.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan recently announced that the NEET-UG re-examination will be conducted on June 21. He also confirmed that from next year, the medical entrance examination will be held in a computer-based format to improve transparency and security.

The shift to digital examinations is being seen as a major reform aimed at reducing the chances of paper leaks and malpractices in large-scale entrance tests.