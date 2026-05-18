Who Is Shivraj Motegaonkar, The 'M Sir' Of Maharashtra Coaching Now Under NEET Paper Leak Probe

Shivraj Motegaonkar, widely known as "M Sir" in Maharashtra's coaching circles, is a prominent name in the state's NEET and JEE preparation industry. A chemistry teacher from Latur, Motegaonkar built RCC Classes (Renukai Career Center) into one of Maharashtra's largest coaching brands. Recently, his name has surfaced in the ongoing NEET paper leak investigation, and the CBI has been questioning him for several days.

Motegaonkar's rise is notable not just for his current success but also for the journey that brought him here. He comes from a farming family in Latur and began teaching by giving private tuitions, often cycling across the city to reach students. In the late 1990s, he started coaching in a rented room with about ten students.

In the early years, he was closely involved in every aspect of the institute teaching chemistry personally, preparing handwritten notes and handling small batches of students for Classes 11 and 12, as well as entrance exam aspirants.

Over the next two decades, his coaching grew along with the "Latur Pattern," which became famous in Maharashtra for producing toppers in competitive exams. RCC Classes became well-known for its chemistry notes, test modules, and teaching methods, attracting NEET, JEE, and CET aspirants from across the state.

Today, RCC operates multiple centers in cities including Latur, Pune, Nashik, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Solapur, and Kolhapur. Estimates suggest that around 40,000 students enroll annually.

Former students describe Motegaonkar as a teacher who made chemistry easier, especially for students from rural and semi-urban backgrounds. Initially, RCC focused on concept-based learning and affordable fees. As it expanded, the institute introduced digital learning, statewide test series, mentorship programs, and app-based study materials.

Motegaonkar, an M.Sc Gold Medalist in Chemistry, is regarded as a visionary educator. However, he is now under investigation due to alleged links with retired chemistry professor PV Kulkarni, who has been arrested in the NEET paper leak case. Kulkarni reportedly taught at RCC in the past and investigators are examining any professional connection between the two and its relevance to the paper leak.