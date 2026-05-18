Twisha Sharma Death Case: Drug Claims, Murder Suspicion Deepen Bhopal Mystery

What began as a young woman's tragic suicide inside a high-profile Bhopal household has now turned into a bitter and explosive battle of allegations, counter-allegations and unanswered questions.

Six days after Twisha Sharma, daughter-in-law of retired judge Giribala Singh, was found hanging at her marital home in Bagmugalia Extension, Katara Hills, her family has still refused to claim her body. Their protest is now centered on what they call an unfair investigation, the anticipatory bail granted to the accused mother-in-law, and the continued absence of Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, who remains on the run.

The case took a sharper turn after contents of Giribala Singh's bail application filed before the District Court came to light. In the plea, the accused mother-in-law has made serious allegations against Twisha, claiming she was addicted to drugs and that her hands would tremble whenever she did not get her “fix.” The application also claims that Twisha became irritable in such situations.

These allegations have triggered outrage from Twisha's family, which says the dead woman is being maligned at a time when she is no longer alive to defend herself.

According to the bail application, Twisha had left for Delhi by flight on the morning of April 17, 2026, reached her maternal home on April 18, and allegedly remained missing for nearly 12 hours. The plea claims that when questioned, she did not disclose where she had been during that period.

The defence has also cited psychiatric treatment records, claiming Twisha was undergoing treatment with psychiatrist Dr Satyakam Trivedi and had also been referred to counsellor Kakoli Roy. Giribala Singh's side has further submitted online transaction records in court, claiming Twisha was regularly given money according to her needs, with transfers ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 50,000.

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The bail application denies all allegations of dowry harassment and states that no dowry demand was ever made.

During the hearing, Giribala Singh's lawyer also argued that Twisha was pregnant and that her behaviour toward her in-laws changed after pregnancy. The defence claimed that the family was providing her medical care and that her husband had taken her to a beauty parlour on the day of the incident. Twisha, according to the account submitted in court, had later suffered a miscarriage.

But Twisha's family has strongly rejected the allegations of drug addiction.

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Her mother, Rekha Sharma, said, “No, there was nothing of the sort... she was a very lovely girl and had no addictions whatsoever.” Twisha's cousin Meenakshi also dismissed the allegations, saying she was “extremely talented and full of life... there was absolutely no issue involving drugs.”

Even the investigating officer, Additional Commissioner Rajneesh Kashyap, has said that the probe so far has not established such claims. He stated, “Currently, no such details have emerged during the course of the investigation.”

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Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, has gone a step further and demanded urgent and independent intervention. He said, “We demand immediate action for a second postmortem before the body starts decomposing. They are making allegations about drugs, but those allegations are false. In fact, if any drug-related case is to be made, it should be against their own son, because the whole world knows he is a major drug addict. I strongly suspect this was murder.”

According to the sequence of events, Twisha had returned home on the evening of May 11 after getting ready at a beauty parlour. She was reportedly watching television when she received a call from her mother. While speaking on the phone, she went to the terrace. The call was disconnected soon after. Around 10.30 pm, Twisha was found hanging.

Twisha's family claims she had sounded disturbed during her last conversation. They allege that the police have not acted with the urgency required in such a sensitive case, particularly in arresting her husband Samarth Singh, who has been missing since the incident.

The family has now demanded that the investigation be transferred outside Madhya Pradesh. They also want a second postmortem conducted at AIIMS, New Delhi. According to them, when they visited Katara Hills police station, the station in-charge and other police personnel did not even speak to them properly. They have sought action from the Chief Minister against the police officials concerned.