<i>Chand Mera Dil</i> Teaser: Ananya Panday And Lakshya's Love Story Comes With A Bittersweet Twist

Chand Mera Dil, featuring Ananya Panday and Lakshya in the lead roles, had its teaser released today, and it looks like a rollercoaster ride of emotions. The teaser begins with glimpses of two young people-Ananya Panday as Chandni and Lakshya as Aarav-who are swept off their feet by the feeling of love.

However, soon the trajectory offers a glimpse of a tragic twist to the tale, where the lead actors are seen at their most emotional and vulnerable state.

This is the first time Ananya Panday and Lakshya will be sharing screen space. Their chemistry comes off as fresh and sizzling in the film's first glimpse as a teaser.

About Chand Mera Dil

The film is directed by Vivek Soni, who gained recognition with the 2021 film Meenakshi Sundareshwar. It is being produced under the banner of Dharma Productions. In his Instagram post, Karan described the film as a "unique and passionate" love story.

Sharing the first posters from the movie, he wrote, "We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai. Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025."

The film was earlier set to release in 2025 and now will be releasing on May 22, 2026.

About Ananya Panday And Lakshya

Panday's latest work is Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, which released in 2025 and featured her alongside Kartik Aaryan.

She will next feature in the second season of Call Me Bae, which will stream on Prime Video.

Lakshya starred in Aryan Khan's directorial debut series The Ba***ds of Bollywood. It released in September 2025 and featured the actor in the role of Aasmaan Singh.