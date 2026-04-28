Why Mahesh Bhatt Asked Pooja Bhatt To 'Shut Up' On <i>Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin</i> Sets

Mahesh Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt delivered some notable hits in the 1990s, namely the commercially successful Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991), and other critically acclaimed projects such as Sadak (1991) and Zakhm (1998). Pooja Bhatt's debut Daddy (1989) was also with Mahesh Bhatt at the helm. Recently, the actress opened up about an incident on the sets of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, when Mahesh Bhatt ended up asking her to "shut up."

What's Happening

In a special episode of Indian Idol that aired on April 25 and 26, the duo revisited some old memories.

Pooja Bhatt revealed how she faced her father's strict side on the sets of the film, when he would simply yell, "Pooja, shut up," instead of asking for silence.

Pooja Bhatt was just 19 years old, while Mahesh Bhatt was in his 40s.

On Being Privileged To Have Mahesh Bhatt As A Father

Pooja Bhatt further expressed gratitude to have been directed by her father, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

She said, "I am privileged to have him as a father and also to have him as a director. Yeh saare gaane kisi ne likhe hain, kisi ne banaye hain, kisi ne shoot kiye hain. That light that you saw behind my hair, somebody like Pravin Bhatt created."

"Hum actors bas lucky hote hain to be in the right place at the right time. Aur saara credit hum le lete hain, jaise gaana humne likha, humne gaya. Lekin jab film flop hoti hai toh woh filmmaker ki ho jaati hai. That's why I am proud of Jadu Ka Nasha because I produced that film," continued the actress.

About Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin

The 1991 romantic comedy Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin was a smashing commercial success. Led by Aamir Khan and Pooja Bhatt, the film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and reportedly inspired by the 1934 film It Happened One Night.

From the popular soundtracks to the scorching onscreen chemistry, the film was widely loved by audiences.

