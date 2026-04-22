Pakistani Actress Meera Backs Mahesh Bhatt, Trashes Harassment Claims Against Director

Pakistani actress Meera is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Psycho. She spoke at length about the film not releasing in India. In the same conversation, she also opened up about harassment allegations against Mahesh Bhatt and how she used to spend time with Alia Bhatt.

What's Happening

In an interview with Blue True Digital, Meera said, “India mein release nahi ho rahi. Uska mujhe bahot dukh hai (It's not releasing in India. I'm very sad about that)."

She then answered how Mahesh Bhatt would react to her film.

She said, "Woh toh bahot khush hote. Bahot khush hote Mahesh Bhatt, Alia khush hoti. Main jab ghar par hoti thi, toh mere saath soti thi woh. Bade khush hote woh film dekh kar, mujhe call karte (He would be very happy. Mahesh Bhatt would be very happy, Alia would be happy. When I used to be at their home, she would sleep with me. They would be very happy and call me after watching the movie)."

Furthermore, she added, "Bahot smart thi, bahot intelligent. Padhaai mein bahot achchi thi (She was very smart, very intelligent. She was very good at studies)."

She also addressed the rumours about harassment allegations forged by her against Mahesh Bhatt.

To which Meera replied, "Kabhi bhi nahi. Aisa kuch nahi hai. Bahut acche director hai woh. Collaboration karna chahungi."

Meera's Allegations Against Mahesh Bhatt

Meera made her Bollywood debut in 2005 with the film Nazar, directed by Soni Razdan and written by Mahesh Bhatt. A few years ago, the allegations that started making the rounds mentioned that Meera had reportedly accused Bhatt of controlling behaviour along with physical abuse. She had also claimed that Bhatt slapped her twice or thrice on multiple occasions.

Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan had dismissed all these allegations and even threatened legal action. As of 2026, Meera has officially stated that nothing like that happened.