Mahesh Bhatt On Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Daughter: 'Raha Came Into Our Lives Like A Drop Of Divinity'

Mahesh Bhatt, during a recent interview, spoke about his new role as a grandfather and how granddaughter Raha has brought immense joy and unblemished happiness into his life. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha was born in November 2022.

Speaking to ETimes, Mahesh Bhatt described Raha's birth as "a drop of divinity" in their lives. She also gives him a profound sense of continuity—watching two generations (daughter and granddaughter) grow up before his eyes, allowing him to rediscover life.

"Raha came into our lives like a drop of divinity. I had barely absorbed the astonishing journey of Alia Bhatt becoming what she has... and then this child arrives. Just the thought of her brings a smile into every pore of my being," said Mahesh Bhatt.

Describing Raha's sharp features, he added: "Her vitality is fierce. Her mind—sharp, almost evolutionary. She gives you a sense of time. You stand at a vantage point and watch the stream—your daughter, her child—and suddenly you see the continuity of life that has flowed for millennia and will continue long after you are gone. And yet, I know I am no different from any other grandfather. Each one, in that moment, rediscovers life. To simply speak to her... that is enough for a day."

Alia-Ranbir's Fourth Wedding Anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Tuesday amid the snow-capped mountains of Austria.

In the carousel post, the couple is seen skating on the snowy terrain, along with cosy pictures from a date night. One photo shows Ranbir introducing Raha to animals.

In the caption, Alia wrote: "Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking... we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short... Tu saath hai toh din raat hai."

Neetu Kapoor shared a cosy picture of Alia and Ranbir on their anniversary. Ranbir sports a moustache, while Alia looks pretty in a red dress. The caption read: "Blessings to my heartbeats."

In terms of work, Alia was last seen in Jigra. Ranbir has started promotions for the much-anticipated Ramayana Part 1.