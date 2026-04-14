Neetu Kapoor Shares An Unseen Pic Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor On 4th Wedding Anniversary

Neetu Kapoor shares a cosy picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on their fourth wedding anniversary. In the picture, Ranbir Kapoor is seen sporting a moustache, while Alia Bhatt looks pretty in a red dress. The caption on the picture read: "Blessings to my heartbeats."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor married on April 14, 2022, at Ranbir's Bandra home, setting a new trend for minimal and cosy weddings.

On Tuesday, Alia shared a bunch of wholesome pictures from their vacation in the snow-capped mountains of Austria. In the carousel post, Alia and Ranbir are seen skating on the snowy terrain. There are some cosy pictures from a date night. In one picture, Ranbir Kapoor is seen introducing Raha to animals.

In the caption, Alia wrote: "Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking... we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life. In short... Tu saath hai toh din raat hai."

Late actor Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor got married on January 22, 1980, and were blessed with two children: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Back in the 70s and 80s, the couple starred in several hits together like Amar Akbar Anthony, Khel Khel Mein, Raftaar Chakkar, Kabhi Kabhie, Besharam, and many more—inspiring generations with both their on-screen and off-screen romance.

On their 46th anniversary, Neetu Kapoor remembered him through music alone. She shared a video of their song Jaan Meri Rooth Gayi from their film Doosra Aadmi, which was released in 1977.

"In remembrance," she captioned the post.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, at the age of 67, after a two-year battle with leukaemia.

His last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, was completed with Paresh Rawal shooting the actor's incomplete portions.