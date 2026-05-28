‘Au Revoir, Pierre’: The Emily in Paris Actor Who Made The World Fall In Love With French Television

In the world of acting, there are performers who chase fame, and then there are those who simply love their craft and quietly build a legacy that spans decades. Pierre Deny was firmly in the second camp. Not a man defined by red carpets or tabloid headlines, but by the sheer volume and quality of work he left behind.

A face that millions of French viewers grew up watching, and a talent that eventually found its way onto the global stage through one of Netflix's most beloved series. Pierre Deny, a celebrated French actor best known internationally for his role in Netflix's Emily in Paris, died on Monday from ALS-related complications. He was 69.

His Role in Emily in Paris

Deny played Louis de Leon, the CEO of luxury fashion company JVMA and father of Nicolas (Paul Forman), Mindy's love interest (Ashley Park) in Seasons 3 and 4 of the hit series. He brought elegance and authority to the role, making a lasting impression on a global audience. Mindy is Emily's BFF.

A Family Man, On and Off Screen

Deny's daughters confirmed his death in a statement to the French news agency AFP, saying: "It is with deep emotion that we announce the passing of Pierre Deny, which occurred this Monday following a sudden and severe case of ALS." Even in grief, his family showed the same grace that defined the man himself.

A Career of Over 100 Films and Shows

In addition to his role in Emily in Paris, Deny appeared in more than 100 films and series in France, including Une femme d'honneur, Julie Lescaut, L'Instit, Joséphine, ange gardien, Camping Paradis, and Braquo. His range was vast and his dedication to his craft unwavering.

Besides Emily in Paris, he was perhaps best known for his work in the long-running French soap operas Plus belle la vie and Demain nous appartient, in which he appeared in more than 500 episodes. For millions of French viewers, he was a constant, comforting presence on their screens for decades.

A Legacy That Lives On

Pierre Deny was not simply an actor. He was a storyteller who gave life to characters that stayed with audiences long after the credits rolled. From French daytime television to the glittering streets of Paris on a global Netflix hit, he proved that great talent knows no borders. He will be deeply missed.

Rest in peace, Pierre Deny. The screen is a little dimmer without you.