7 Easy Postnatal Yoga Asanas For New Mothers

Every individual should perform some form of physical activity everyday. This can help them stay healthy and also keep away chronic diseases. New mothers, too, are no different. Performing physical activity can help them build strength, flexibility and improve their emotional well-being. However, they can't perform all forms of physical activities as it can cause strain. Therefore, exercises or yoga asanas which focus on the core, pelvic floor, back, and hips, and address common postpartum challenges like fatigue, back pain, and hormonal shifts, can be beneficial. These yoga asanas can also help in relaxation and improve sleep for new mothers. Here are some easy postnatal yoga asanas for new mothers.

Postnatal Yoga Asanas For New Mothers

1. Balasana (Child's Pose)

This is a resting pose that helps in deep relaxation and improves blood circulation. It helps to counter the exhaustion that many new mothers feel. Kneel on the mat with your big toes touching and knees spread to accommodate your belly. Fold forward, allowing your torso to rest between your thighs while your forehead gently touches the floor. Extend your arms forward or rest them alongside your body. Breathe deeply for 30 seconds to one minute, feeling the stretch in your back, hips, and thighs.

2. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Cobra Pose strengthens the back muscles while opening the chest to improve breathing capacity. Lie face down on the mat, placing your palms flat under your shoulders. Inhale slowly, press into your hands to lift your chest and head. Keep your elbows slightly bent and hips firmly grounded. Look forward and avoid any strain in the neck. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds, then exhale to lower down, and repeat three to five times.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Bridge Pose can help to tone the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. It also stimulates the thyroid and abdominal organs to improve digestion and hormonal balance post-delivery. Lie on your back with knees bent, keeping feet hip-width apart and flat on the floor. Press your feet and arms into the mat to lift your hips upward, creating a straight line from knees to shoulders. Clasp your hands under your back if comfortable, or keep arms by your sides. Hold this life for 20 to 30 seconds with steady breaths, then slowly release.

4. Pelvic Tilts

Pelvic tilts are a subtle yet effective way that's beneficial for the core and pelvic muscles. It doesn't add pressure on healing tissues and is ideal for early postpartum weeks. Lie on your back with knees bent and feet flat. Inhale to gently arch your lower back away from the floor, then exhale to tilt your pelvis upward, pressing your back flat. Perform 10 to 15 repetitions, while syncing your movement with breath.

5. Cat-Cow Pose (Marjaryasana-Bitilasana)

The flow improves spinal mobility, massages the spine and belly, and releases tension from constant baby-holding. Start on all fours, keeping your wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale into Cow: drop your belly, lift your head and tailbone toward the ceiling. Exhale into Cat: round your spine upward, tucking your chin to chest. Do this for eight to ten breaths while moving fluidly.

6. Salamba Bhujangasana (Sphinx Pose)

This asana gives you a gentle backbend that helps to tone the spine and stretches the front body. It counters tightness that happens due to nursing and diapering. Lie on your belly, keeping the forearms on the mat and elbows under shoulders. Lift your chest, relax your legs back and allow your lower back to soften. Hold this for 20 to 40 seconds and repeat it three times.

7. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Bound Angle Pose)

This reclining pose opens the hips and groin, releasing birth-related tension and helping in pelvic floor relaxation. Lie on your back, bring the soles of your feet together with knees falling open like a butterfly's wings. Place pillows under your knees for support and keep your arms relaxed by your sides. Rest in this pose for one to three minutes, breathing deeply.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.