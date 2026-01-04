Yoga For Cervical Pain: 6 Yoga Asanas To Reduce Neck Pain, Strengthen Your Spine

Cervical pain, commonly referred to as neck pain, is the discomfort in the neck's cervical spine. This can range from dull aches to sharp pain and it is usually caused due to poor posture, muscle strain, or age-related wear. Cervical pain can cause stiffness, headaches and also impact your movement. It is important that you take necessary actions to lower your pain. Some of the ways to lower cervical pain is by correcting your posture, stretching, applying heat or cold compress, and others.

You can also perform some yoga asanas which help to provide relief for cervical pain by improving flexibility, strengthening neck muscles, and reducing tension. It improves blood circulation to the neck, decompresses spinal discs, and lowers muscle tension around the cervical spine. Here are some yoga asanas that can be beneficial for people suffering from cervical pain.

Yoga For Cervical Pain

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

Start by lying face down with legs extended and feet together. Then place your palms flat under your shoulders. Inhale deeply as you gently press into your hands to lift the chest forward and upward, keeping elbows slightly bent and shoulders away from ears. Look forward or slightly upward, and make sure the pubic bone stays grounded. Hold for 15-30 seconds, then exhale to lower slowly. Repeat 3-5 times.

This asana activates the muscles along the spine, opening the chest. It also counters the rounded shoulders that compress cervical vertebrae. It reduces neck stiffness by stretching the anterior neck muscles while strengthening the posterior ones, for better alignment.

2. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

Lie on your back with knees bent, feet hip-width apart and flat on the floor, arms alongside the body. With an inhale, press your feet and arms down to lift the hips toward the ceiling, forming a straight line from knees to shoulders. For added intensity, interlace fingers under the back and roll shoulders underneath. Keep the neck neutral, avoiding crunching the chin. Hold this pose for 20-30 seconds.

This asana creates a gentle pull on the cervical spine, relieving pressure on the discs and nerves. It stretches the front body while strengthening the glutes and hamstrings, which indirectly support your posture.

3. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

Sit with your legs extended. Bend the left knee, crossing it over the right leg, placing the left foot flat beside the right knee. Inhale to lengthen the spine, then exhale to twist right, keeping the left elbow outside the right knee. Place the right hand behind you for stability. Hold for 20-30 seconds each side.

This twist benefits the cervical joints by getting rid of the stagnation and improving synovial fluid circulation. It massages internal organs and consistent practice can benefit your spine immensely.

4. Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose)

Sit with legs crossed comfortably. Stack the right knee directly over the left, keeping both sit bones grounded. Reach the right arm up and bend the elbow to drape the forearm down the back. Then slide the left arm behind and try clasping hands. Lift the chest and hold for 20-30 seconds, and then switch sides.

This pose stretches the shoulders, and rhomboids, which are key areas holding cervical tension. The arm bind also helps to improve posture.

5. Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

Lie on your stomach, bend knees, and reach back to hold your ankles. Inhale to kick heels toward glutes while lifting chest and thighs off the mat, creating a bow shape. Rock gently forward and back 3-5 times if you're comfortable, and then hold steady for 15-20 seconds.

Bow pose flexes the entire spine, countering rigidity in the cervical region. It stimulates abdominal organs, which indirectly eases nerve compression. Beginners can modify it by lifting only the chest, and then gradually building strength.

6. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Pose)

Start on your hands and knees in tabletop position, with wrists under shoulders and knees under hips. Inhale into Cow: drop the belly, lift tailbone and chest and look up. Exhale into Cat: round the spine, tuck chin to chest and draw navel in. Flow smoothly for 8-10 rounds.

This sequence warms the spine, lubricates the joints and increases cervical movements. It also syncs breath with movement, helping to calm the nervous system. It also prepares the neck for deeper poses.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.