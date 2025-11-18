Why Does Frozen Shoulder Get Worse In Winter? Doctor Shares Management Tips

Frozen shoulder, also called adhesive capsulitis, is a condition characterised by stiffness and pain in the shoulder joint, limiting movement. It typically progresses through three stages: freezing (where pain increases and shoulder movement decreases), frozen (where pain may diminish but stiffness remains), and thawing (where range of motion gradually improves). For some people, the pain worsens at night, sometimes disrupting sleep.

The exact cause of frozen shoulder is not fully understood, but several factors may contribute to its development, including:

1. Physical inactivity: Prolonged immobility of the shoulder due to injury, surgery, or illness can lead to stiffness.

2. Medical conditions: Conditions such as diabetes, thyroid disorders, cardiovascular disease, and Parkinson's disease have been associated with an increased risk of developing frozen shoulder.

3. Age and gender: Frozen shoulder is more common in individuals aged between 40 and 60, and women are more likely than men to develop the condition.

4. Previous shoulder injuries: Injuries or surgeries affecting the shoulder can lead to adhesive capsulitis.

Frozen shoulder in winter

Cold temperatures can exacerbate the symptoms of frozen shoulder, leading to debilitating pain and affecting overall quality of life.

"Pain associated with frozen shoulder can intensify in winter months, as muscle and joint stiffness is common in cold temperatures. Cold weather restricts blood flow, which influences shoulder movements more painful, they report. Furthermore, people instinctively tend to decrease their activity levels in winter, which increases abnormal stiffness in already stiff body parts, including the shoulder, and increases inflammation in tissues. Cold and dry air will also irritate nerves, increasing discomfort and stiffness in a frozen shoulder," explains Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Director- Orthopedics & Joint Replacement, Max Super Speciality Hospital Vaishali.

Furthermore, cold weather may increase pain sensitivity for some individuals, exacerbating frozen shoulder symptoms.

Management tips

Managing frozen shoulder involves a combination of treatments and lifestyle changes:

1. Heat therapy

Dr. Yadav advises keeping the shoulder warm with heating pads or warm showers. Wearing warm clothing outdoors can also protect your shoulders.

2. Exercise

"Engage in gentle stretching and range-of-motion exercises daily to avoid stiffness. It's important to maintain your usual activity level and avoid sudden, jerky movements,"said Dr. Yadav.

3. Assisted therapies

Consider medication, massage, and physiotherapy to alleviate pain, especially during the winter months.

4. Lifestyle modifications

Making ergonomic adjustments at home, such as improving your posture through furniture placement, can help prevent additional strain on the shoulder.

When to see a doctor

You should consult a physician if:

You experience persistent pain or significant limitations in shoulder motion.

You have difficulty performing daily activities, such as dressing or lifting.

The pain worsens at night, swelling occurs, or if you suspect a shoulder injury.

"Early treatment is essential to prevent stiffness and long-term complications," Dr. Yadav concluded.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.