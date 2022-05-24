Frozen Shoulders Troubling You? Try These Exercises To Increase Joint Elasticity

Elbow-grab stretch can help reduce stiffness and pain in shoulders

Frozen shoulder is a more commonly used term for the disorder, adhesive capsulitis. This condition causes pain and stiffness to the shoulder joints. Prolonged ‘frozen' shoulder can cause discomfort and irritation. In this article, we discuss some easy-to-do exercises that can help release some pain and reduce some stiffness in your shoulders.

4 easy-to-follow exercises to reduce stiffness and pain in your shoulders:

Elbow grab stretch

This is one of the most common stretching exercises. This exercise helps increase elasticity in the shoulder and arm muscles. Here's how to perform an elbow grab or also known as cross-body stretch:

Stand straight

Now, lift your right hand and point it towards the left at a 90-degree angle

Use your left hand to extend the stretch by grabbing your right hand by the elbow

Hold this position for a few seconds and peseta on the other side

Perform this stretch into 4-5 sets to increase elasticity and reduce stiffness

Towel stretch

As the name suggests, this exercise requires you to use a towel. However, that may be substituted with any cloth that might replicate the size. Here's how to perform towel stretch:

Grab a towel or cloth with both of your hands but from behind your back

This exercise requires you to switch between two positions

The first position would be, holding the towel with the left hand resting on your hips and the right hand resting around your waist

This position would form a slanted line with the towel

Now switch the positions and repeat 10 times each side into 3-5 sets

Pendulum movement

Pendulum stretches are another easy-to-follow exercise to increase flexibility in the shoulder joints. This exercise requires no equipment and can be followed by beginners and all age groups unless you have back issues. Here's how to perform pendulum movement:

Stand straight next to a table or grab a chair, either of which is on a similar height as your hip

Rest your left hand on the table and bend forward

Take your right hand and position it as it would resting

Now, move your right hand in a circular motion replicating a pendulum

Repeat this few laps and switch the position

Repeat this exercise into 3-4 sets

Bar lift

This exercise is another easy-to-follow exercise that requires simple equipment. This exercise requires a weight bar. However, it can be substituted for a normal stick or anything that might replicate the shape and structure. Here's how to practice bar life exercise:

Lie down on a straight surface

Hold a bar or stick from both of your hands, at the same distance as your shoulders

This exercise requires switching from two poses

The first pose would be holding the bar rating on your thighs and then lifting it over your head as far as your arms can go

Slowly switch between these poses 10 times and repeat into 4-5 sets

Finally, besides practicing these exercises, we do encourage you to see a doctor if the frozen shoulders are prolonged or recurring. Besides getting professional help, it is also ideal to consume a healthy well-balanced diet to ensure better health of your joints and muscles. Furthermore, exercising regularly also helps increase your joints' elasticity.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.