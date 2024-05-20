Heart: These Ayurvedic Herbs Can Improve Blood Circulation

These Ayurvedic herbs can significantly enhance blood circulation and promote heart health

Ayurvedic herbs are natural plant-based substances used in Ayurveda, a traditional Indian system of medicine, to promote health and treat various ailments. These herbs can help improve blood circulation by strengthening heart muscles, reducing inflammation, and enhancing blood flow. Good blood circulation is vital as it ensures the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to tissues, supports organ function and helps remove waste products from the body. Read on as we share a list of Ayurvedic herbs you can add to your diet for better blood circulation.

Here are some Ayurvedic herbs that can improve blood circulation:

1. Arjuna

Arjuna helps strengthen the heart muscles, improve cardiac function, and enhance blood flow. Take Arjuna bark powder with warm water or milk. Alternatively, use Arjuna capsules or tablets as directed by an Ayurvedic practitioner.

2. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha reduces stress and inflammation, which can improve overall circulation and cardiovascular health. Mix Ashwagandha powder in warm milk or water. Take Ashwagandha capsules or tablets as recommended.

3. Brahmi

Brahmi enhances cognitive function and reduces stress, indirectly supporting better circulation. It also reduces stress which benefits heart health. Take Brahmi powder with warm water or milk. Use Brahmi capsules or tablets as per guidance.

4. Triphala

Triphala detoxifies the body and supports digestive health, which can improve blood circulation. It also promotes cardiovascular health by reducing inflammation. Take Triphala powder with warm water before bedtime. Use Triphala tablets or capsules as directed.

5. Turmeric

Turmeric contains curcumin, which has anti-inflammatory and blood-thinning properties that enhance circulation. Add turmeric powder to food or warm milk (haldi milk). You can also opt for turmeric supplements standardised to curcumin content.

6. Ginger

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties, which can help improve blood flow. Add fresh or dried ginger to teas, smoothies, and meals. You can also take ginger supplements as advised. Ginger helps lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

7. Cinnamon

Cinnamon has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that support healthy blood flow. Sprinkle cinnamon powder on food or add to beverages. Take cinnamon supplements if preferred. It can lower blood sugar and cholesterol.

8. Garlic

Garlic has blood-thinning properties which helps in improving blood flow and reducing clot formation. Consume raw garlic cloves or add them to meals. You can also try garlic supplements as directed by your physician.

9. Guggul

Guggul helps lower cholesterol and triglycerides, promoting better blood flow. You can try Guggul resin in tablet or capsule form. Follow dosage instructions from an Ayurvedic practitioner. It helps reduce cholesterol and triglycerides.

10. Gotu Kola

Gotu Kola strengthens blood vessels and improves circulation by enhancing venous insufficiency. Take Gotu Kola powder with water or as tea. You can also use capsules or tablets as recommended. It helps enhance blood vessel integrity.

Incorporating these Ayurvedic herbs into your daily routine can significantly enhance blood circulation and promote heart health. Always consult with an Ayurvedic practitioner or healthcare provider before starting any new supplement regimen to ensure safety and appropriate dosages.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.