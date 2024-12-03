Ayurvedic Herbs To Have This Winter For An Immunity Boost

Ayurvedic herbs can help strengthen immunity by nourishing the body

Ayurvedic herbs are natural plants, roots, spices, and minerals used in Ayurveda, the ancient Indian system of medicine. These herbs aim to balance the body and promote overall well-being. These Ayurvedic herbs are known for their holistic approach to health. They help you address both physical and mental aspects of your health. During winter, Ayurvedic herbs can help strengthen immunity by nourishing the body, supporting digestion, and keeping the body warm. They contain potent bioactive compounds like antioxidants, adaptogens, and anti-inflammatory agents, which help fight seasonal illnesses and improve overall health. Keep reading as we share a list of Ayurvedic herbs you can add to your diet to boost your immunity this winter.

10 Ayurvedic herbs to boost immunity during winter

1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is an adaptogenic herb that can help the body manage stress and help boost immunity by regulating your cortisol levels. It also enhances energy levels, strengthens the body's resilience to colds and promotes better sleep, which is crucial for your immune health. Consume it as a powder or capsule with warm milk or water.

2. Tulsi

Tulsi (holy basil) is a powerful antimicrobial herb that helps fight respiratory infections, cold, and flu. Rich in antioxidants, it detoxifies the body and reduces inflammation. Drinking Tulsi tea or boiling its leaves in water for an infusion can fortify your immune defences.

3. Turmeric

Known for its active compound curcumin, turmeric has potent anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It strengthens the immune response, helps detoxify the body, and provides warmth during winter. Use it in golden milk or as a spice in meals.

4. Guduchi

Guduchi (giloy) is often called "Amrita" for its rejuvenating properties. It purifies the blood, strengthens immunity, and helps fight infections. It's especially effective in combating coughs, colds, and fevers. Drink it as a decoction or take it as a supplement.

5. Mulethi

Mulethi is excellent for soothing sore throats and boosting respiratory health. It has antiviral and antibacterial properties that prevent winter-related infections. Boil it in water to make a tea or chew on small pieces for relief.

6. Amla

Amla (Indian gooseberry) is one of the richest sources of vitamin C and antioxidants, which enhance immunity and combat oxidative stress. It strengthens the respiratory system and helps detoxify the body. Consume it as fresh juice, dried powder, or chyawanprash.

7. Shatavari

Shatavari is a rejuvenating herb that balances the body's energy and boosts immunity by supporting digestion and nourishing the tissues. Its adaptogenic qualities also help the body cope with winter stress. Consume it as a powder mixed with warm milk.

8. Neem

Neem is known for its antibacterial, antiviral, and antifungal properties. It detoxifies the blood, supports liver health, and prevents infections during the cold months. Take neem capsules or use neem-infused water for daily detox.

9. Cinnamon

Cinnamon (dalchini) generates warmth, enhances metabolism, and prevents microbial infections. It is also rich in antioxidants, helping to improve immunity and circulation. Add it to teas, soups, or warm beverages for its health benefits.

10. Triphala

Triphala, a combination of three fruits (Amla, Haritaki, and Bibhitaki), aids in digestion, detoxifies the body, and boosts immunity. It also prevents constipation, which can weaken immunity. Consume it as a powder or capsule with warm water before bed.

These Ayurvedic herbs, when incorporated into your daily routine, can help you stay healthy, warm, and immune to winter illnesses.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.