Attending Diwali Parties But Worrying About Your Digestive Health? Try These Smart Tips

Diwali is a time for celebration, family gatherings, and, of course, an abundance of delicious food. It's no surprise that you are excited to attend Diwali parties while catching up with friends and family. However, these get-togethers often lead to mindless snacking and unhealthy food choices. While it can be hard to resist these delicacies during the festivities, indulging too much can take a toll on your digestive system. Overloading your body with calorie-rich foods can disrupt the smooth functioning of your digestive tract. Fortunately, you can enjoy the festivities without straining your digestive health by making a few mindful choices. Here are some smart tips to help you enjoy the celebrations while keeping your digestive health in check:

Smart eating tips for Diwali festivities

1. Prioritise healthy choices

Start your meal by filling your plate with salads, steamed vegetables, or lentil-based dishes. These options are rich in fibre and help prepare your digestive system for denser, richer foods. Incorporating fibre early on can also help regulate your appetite and prevent overeating.

2. Watch portion sizes

To avoid overwhelming your digestive system, take small portions of various dishes instead of heaping servings. This allows you to enjoy a variety of flavours without straining your stomach.

3. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water before your meal to stay hydrated. You can also opt for herbal teas or fennel, cumin, or carom-infused water to boost digestion.

4. Limit fried, greasy foods

While it might be tempting to indulge in fried snacks, try to limit your intake of heavy, greasy foods that can lead to bloating and discomfort. If you do choose to indulge, balance fried items with lighter options, such as grilled or baked dishes.

5. Embrace spices

Many traditional Diwali dishes are rich in spices, which can be beneficial for digestion. Include spices like ginger, cumin, and asafoetida (hing) in your meals, as they can help stimulate digestion. However, be cautious with overly spicy foods if you have a sensitive stomach.

6. Do not skip probiotics

When possible, incorporate probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt or fermented items. These can aid gut health and digestion. If yogurt is available as a side, consider enjoying it with your meals for added benefits.

7. Limit alcohol intake

If you plan to indulge in alcoholic beverages, do so in moderation. Alcohol can irritate the digestive system and lead to bloating. Choosing lighter beverages can help reduce the risks associated with alcohol consumption.

8. Post-meal activity

After the meal, engage in light physical activity, like taking a short walk. This can stimulate digestion and help prevent any feelings of heaviness. Gentle movement can aid in breaking down food and reducing the risk of bloating.

Follow these simple tips to enjoy the wonderful flavours and traditions of Diwali while maintaining your digestive health. Happy Diwali!

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.