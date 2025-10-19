10 Desi Foods To Combat Seasonal Diseases Like Cold And Indigestion

When the temperature dips and evenings get chiller, our bodies do more than reach for a sweater, our immunity and digestion shift too. In India, families for generations have turned to simple “desi” foods and kitchen-remedies to ease coughs, soothe digestion issues and keep infections at bay. Modern research now backs many of those home-grown habits: some spices and fermented staples modulate inflammation, support gut microbiota and even shorten coughs and colds. Keep reading as we share a list of desi foods you can add to your diet to reduce your risk of seasonal diseases as winter approaches.

Desi foods to combat seasonal diseases

1. Turmeric

Curcumin, turmeric's main active compound, shows anti-inflammatory, antiviral and immune-modulating effects across many clinical studies. A warm haldi-milk or adding turmeric to dals and sabzis is an easy way to get small, regular doses that may reduce inflammatory responses during respiratory infections.

2. Ginger

Ginger contains compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity; trials and reviews point to ginger's potential to reduce upper-respiratory inflammation and help digestion, perfect for winter colds and heavy festival meals. Fresh ginger tea with lemon and honey is a classic.

3. Garlic

Garlic has long been used as a folk remedy for colds; some clinical trials suggest preventive benefits, though evidence is mixed and more trials are needed. Still, including garlic in your cooking provides modest antimicrobial phytochemicals and flavour.

4. Honey

For nocturnal cough in children and adults, reviews show a single dose of honey before bedtime can reduce coughing and improve sleep quality compared with no treatment, a safe, soothing winter remedy for people over one year old.

5. Citrus & amla

Vitamin C supplementation hasn't been shown to prevent colds in the general population, but regular supplementation can shorten cold duration and starting vitamin C soon after symptoms begin may also help, studies suggest. Seasonal citrus and Indian gooseberry (amla) are practical dietary sources.

6. Ajwain

Ajwain is traditionally used to ease bloating, gas and indigestion. Compounds like thymol stimulate gastric secretions and gut motility, which is handy when heavy winter foods and sweets weigh down the stomach. A pinch in chai or a post-meal warm infusion is common practice.

7. Fermented dairy

Fermented dairy supplies live bacteria (and their metabolites) that interact with gut immunity. Regular intake of curd or buttermilk supports digestive comfort in winter and is associated with beneficial shifts in gut microbiota that can shape systemic immunity.

8. Idli, dosa, fermented pickles

A recent study in an Indian population found long-term fermented-food consumption affects the seasonal stability of gut bacteria. Fermented staples consumed routinely during winter may blunt seasonal swings in the microbiome and help resist infections or digestive upsets according to studies.

9. Jeera

Cumin seeds are used across India for digestive relief. Jeera water or roasted jeera in dals helps enzyme release and can ease post-meal heaviness during festive winter gatherings.

10. Probiotic-rich foods

Systematic reviews show select probiotic strains can modestly reduce the risk or duration of upper respiratory infections. Fermented dairy and probiotic-enriched home foods therefore make practical winter additions, especially for people prone to frequent colds.

You don't need exotic supplements to face the winter: many desi staples carry evidence-backed benefits for respiratory symptoms, digestion and microbiome stability. Use them as part of a balanced diet and remember that for serious or persistent illness you should consult a physician.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

