These Desi Superfoods Are Perfect As The Weather Changes

Certain desi superfoods can significantly boost health, especially during the transition from cold to hot weather. As temperatures rise, the body needs foods that are cooling, hydrating, and easy to digest to prevent heat-related issues like dehydration, acidity, and fatigue. Winter diets typically include heavier, warming foods, but as summer approaches, switching to lighter, nutrient-dense options helps maintain energy levels, aid digestion, and support immunity. Traditional Indian superfoods help the body adapt smoothly to seasonal changes while keeping the gut, skin, and overall health in balance. Keep reading as we list the best desi superfoods for weather change.

These desi superfoods are perfect for the changing weather

1. Buttermilk

Buttermilk is an age-old cooling drink that aids digestion, prevents acidity, and keeps the body hydrated. Made from yogurt, chaas is rich in probiotics, which improve gut health and help the body process lighter, summer-friendly foods. Adding spices like cumin and black salt enhances its benefits by reducing bloating and keeping the stomach calm.

2. Coconut water

Coconut water is nature's perfect hydrating drink, loaded with essential electrolytes like potassium and magnesium. As the body loses water through sweating in rising temperatures, coconut water helps replenish lost minerals, prevents dehydration, and keeps the skin glowing.

3. Amla

Amla (Indian gooseberry) helps the body fight seasonal allergies, which can occur as the weather changes. Amla juice or raw amla with honey supports digestion and cools the body while maintaining strong immunity, preventing common ailments like heat boils and sun rashes.

4. Cucumber

Cucumber is one of the best hydrating foods to include in your diet as temperatures rise. It is rich in water content, fibre, and antioxidants, helping flush out toxins and keeping the digestive system light and active. Eating cucumber regularly helps prevent bloating, keeps skin fresh, and ensures that the body stays hydrated during hot weather.

5. Jowar

Jowar is a nutritious, gluten-free grain that is lighter than wheat, making it an ideal choice as the body shifts from winter to summer eating patterns. It is high in fibre, which supports digestion, and contains iron and protein to maintain energy levels without making you feel heavy.

6. Mint leaves

Mint is an excellent natural coolant that refreshes the body and aids digestion. It prevents heat-related issues like nausea, bloating, and stomach discomfort while enhancing hydration. Mint leaves can be added to drinks, chutneys, or cooling summer dishes like raita to maintain freshness and prevent overheating.

7. Tender raw mango

Raw mango, or kaccha aam, is a seasonal delight that prevents heat strokes and dehydration. Green mango is also rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting immunity as the body adjusts to rising temperatures.

8. Neem leaves

Neem has powerful detoxifying and antibacterial properties that help the body transition smoothly between seasons. It purifies the blood, boosts immunity, and prevents skin infections, which become more common as the heat rises.

Incorporating these desi superfoods into your daily diet can help the body adapt to the changing weather with ease. These foods help maintain hydration, improve digestion, prevent heat-related health issues, and support overall well-being. By making simple dietary adjustments and including traditional cooling foods, you can stay refreshed, energised, and healthy as the weather shifts from cold to hot.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.