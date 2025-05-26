Nutritionist Suggests 14 Desi Summer Foods to Keep You Cool Naturally

The summer sun is quite literally too hot to handle. As temperatures rise, our bodies tend to dry out internally. With the heat intensifying, we begin to crave hydrating foods that nourish and help maintain balance. In such times, what if we told you that traditional Indian foods not only help beat the heat but also promote overall wellness? Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared a list of cooling superfoods that can help revitalise your body and mind during the hot and humid season. In an Instagram post captioned “foods you need to cool your system this summer,” she highlights a range of natural, desi foods that support internal cooling.

Palak Nagpal writes, “Indian Summer Foods to Keep You Cool Naturally. Beat the heat with these traditional, cooling superfoods that support hydration, digestion, and overall wellness.”

According to the nutritionist, here are the summer essentials:

Coconut Water – A natural electrolyte-restoring drink that keeps you refreshed.

Melons – Composed of 92% water, they help keep the body hydrated and feeling full.

Vetiver (Khus) Roots/Water – Known for its natural cooling properties and antioxidant benefits.

Aam Panna (Green Mango) – Rich in pectin, it aids digestion and helps prevent heat-related issues.

Sabja Seeds (Basil Seeds) – Soothe acidity and promote skin health.

Yoghurt – When consumed regularly with meals, it enhances digestion, boosts immunity, and supports healthy skin, hair, and bones.

Cucumber – A hydrating fruit that detoxifies the body and keeps skin glowing.

Hibiscus Tea – Cools the body, supports liver health, and is rich in vitamin C.

Sattu – Protein-rich and naturally cooling.

Jowar – High in fibre, it supports fat burning and body cooling.

Fennel Seeds (Saunf) – Aid digestion; Palak recommends chewing a few after meals.

Kokum (Garcinia Indica) – Enhances appetite and aids digestion; excellent in sol kadhi or juice.

Bael (Wood Apple) – Consumed fresh or as juice, it supports digestive health.

Ice Apples (Tadgolas) – A seasonal detox fruit that cools and hydrates.

“Stay cool, stay healthy the desi way!” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.