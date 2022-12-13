From Bajra To Jaggery, 5 Desi Foods That Will Help You Boost Immunity In Winter Season

Foods like bajra and til can keep you naturally warm in winters

With the arrival of the winter season and the change in atmospheric temperatures, our bodies undergo some adjustments to adapt to the drop in mercury. Cough, cold, and flu are some of the health issues that mark the beginning of the season for many of us. This transition into winter tends to affect our immunity making us more prone to several diseases. However, by eating the right diet, we can easily keep these issues at bay.

To help us deal with the cold weather, nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar shares some foods that have traditionally proven to be effective in boosting immunity and can help us stay fit this winter.

Desi winter foods for strong immunity

1. Bajra

According to the nutritionist, bajra is rich in minerals and fibre and can provide relief from joint aches. And, consuming this millet doesn't have to be boring as you can eat it with ghee or butter.

2. Jaggery and ghee

Both of these foods are commonly found in Indian households and the combination is often relished as a dessert after meals. But besides the taste, jaggery and ghee can also help clear sinuses and prevent cold. The combination goes well with bajre ki roti and the nutritionist suggests taking it after lunch and dinner.

3. Kulith (horse gram)

Our skin turns dry and the scalp gets flaky in winter. To tackle this, one can include kulith in their diet as it helps keep the skin and scalp hydrated and nourished. The pulse also prevents kidney stones and can be eaten along with rice and ghee.

4. White butter

The nutritionist says that creamy homemade white butter aids digestion and ensures that we are able to assimilate essential fat-soluble vitamins such as vitamin D.

5. Til (sesame seeds)

Sesame seeds, which are often used in bread and other dishes, promote bone and eye health. One can conveniently include it in the diet as a seasoning, by turning it into the oil making gajak or chiki out of it.

Add these foods to your diet and stay healthy this winter.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.