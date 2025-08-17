Nutritionist Explains How To Get Your Energy Back With These 5 Nutritious Foods

Are you feeling “off” lately? Well, you are not alone. Health issues such as feeling tired despite an optimum amount of sleep, feeling cold always, experiencing forgetfulness, feeling bloated all the time and having constipation even after indulging in a fibrous meal are very common today. But worry not, as nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares how simple food can play a powerful role in alleviating hem. “Let food do the healing, here are 5 everyday symptoms and the powerful foods that support them,” she writes in the caption of the video shared on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here:

According to the nutritionist, incorporating the below-mentioned foods into your diet can make a big difference in how you feel.

Check out the five everyday symptoms and powerful foods that can help, according to Lovneet, are as follows:

Tired after 8 hours of sleep?

The nutritionist suggests eating finger millet (ragi), which is “rich in B-vitamins and iron to fight fatigue”. She also mentions that ragi contains tryptophan, which boosts serotonin and melatonin, helpful for better sleep.

Always feel Bloated after every meal?

Lovneet suggests eating ginger, which, according to her, boosts gut motility and reduces inflammation. This ultimately helps in bidding adieu to gas and heaviness.

Constipated even with fibre?

Eat prunes as per the nutritionist as they are “packed with sorbitol and natural laxatives that gently stimulate the colon”.

Feel cold all the time?

Lovneet recommends eating sesame seeds, which “support thyroid health with iron, zinc and tyrosine”. She calls the Sesame Seeds the key to body temperature regulation.

Experience brain fog?

The nutritionist advises eating walnuts, as they are loaded with omega-3s, polyphenols, and vitamin E, which help sharpen focus and nourish the brain.

In the concluding note, she writes, “Small diet tweaks, big health wins,” highlighting how consuming these simple foods can be the first step towards a healthier life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.