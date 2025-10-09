Ozempic Is Here In India But It's Not A Magic Weight Loss Pill, Says Nutritionist

Ozempic, the widely discussed "weight loss drug," is finally available in India. Celebrities and social media influencers alike have hailed it as a miracle drug that can help you lose weight without effort. What many do not know, though, is that Ozempic (semaglutide) is not a cosmetic weight-loss drug; it was originally designed to treat type 2 diabetes.

Ozempic works by mimicking the GLP-1 hormone, which slows digestion, promotes feelings of fullness, and helps regulate blood sugar levels. Therefore, weight loss isn't the primary goal of its use, but rather a side effect for some users, according to a recent Instagram post by nutritionist Nmami Agarwal.

The medication was initially created to increase insulin sensitivity and prevent diabetes-related complications, not to aid in rapid weight loss for cosmetic purposes. "Ozempic is not a magic pill. It's a diabetes drug that went viral for weight loss," Nmami says in her Instagram video.

Despite this, Ozempic's medical purpose has often been overshadowed by the global craze surrounding it as a quick fix for fitness. Experts in India advise against using it carelessly or without a doctor's supervision.

Nmami stresses that although Ozempic may seem like a convenient solution, it is not a substitute for real food, well-balanced meals, and consistent routines. She emphasises that managing weight is a lifelong effort that requires knowledge of nutrition, regular exercise, stress management, and proper sleep hygiene - all of which a syringe cannot replace.

"The real solution? Fixing your lifestyle. Diet. Physical activity. Taking care of your mental health. And your sleep pattern," Nmami says.

Additionally, discontinuing Ozempic after extended, unsupervised use frequently results in weight regain since the underlying habits that support long-term health have not been developed.

The bottom line is that an active lifestyle, self-discipline, and mindful eating are the foundations of a healthy life that no injection can replace.

Millions of people with type 2 diabetes may benefit from the introduction of the drug Ozempic, also known as semaglutide, in India by the Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk.

This move provides access to a medication supported by extensive global trials demonstrating benefits for weight management, blood sugar regulation, and, in some cases, reduced cardiovascular risk.

Ozempic is a weekly injectable drug that belongs to the GLP-1 receptor agonist class. Wegovy, a higher-dose semaglutide, is licensed to treat chronic weight loss.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.