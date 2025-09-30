Ozempic Cleared For Use In India: Pros, Cons And Expected Price

India's drug regulator has approved Ozempic (semaglutide) for use in adults with type-2 diabetes. Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk is set to introduce Ozempic in India, a development that could benefit millions living with type-2 diabetes.

Ozempic received its initial approval from the US FDA back in 2017. The company has not yet disclosed Indian pricing, though it earlier secured approval for Wegovy, its version designed specifically for obesity treatment.

The drug, taken as a once-weekly injection, was first cleared for diabetes management but soon became highly sought after because of its proven impact on weight loss.

This move opens access to a medicine backed by large international trials showing benefits for blood-sugar control, weight and in certain patients with cardiovascular risk.

Novo Nordisk's patent on semaglutide is due to expire in March next year, paving the way for Indian generics to enter the market- a shift expected to lower costs and increase availability.

With lifestyle-related diseases on the rise, the arrival of Ozempic represents more than another medicine launch; it signals a push towards modern therapies for managing long-term conditions.

That said, weight-loss drugs have drawn criticism, with reports highlighting side effects that some patients struggle to handle.

What is Ozempic?

Ozempic is the trade name for semaglutide, a once-weekly injectable medicine that belongs to the class called GLP-1 receptor agonists. It acts like the natural hormone GLP-1 to increase insulin release when blood glucose is high, reduce inappropriate glucagon secretion, slow gastric emptying and-at higher doses-suppress appetite. A higher-dose semaglutide better known as Wegovy is licensed for chronic weight management.

What are the risks involved?

While hailed as a breakthrough therapy, Ozempic is not free of risks. Patients often report gastrointestinal issues such as nausea and vomiting, while long-term use can sometimes lead to nutritional deficiencies and muscle loss.

Medical experts also flag concerns about serious side effects including pancreatitis, gallbladder complications, kidney problems and thyroid-related warnings. There are also questions around a potential cancer risk. Other reported issues include vision changes, mood disturbances and anxiety-side effects that require close monitoring by healthcare professionals.

Celebrities on Ozempic

Ozempic's global popularity has been fuelled in part by high-profile users. Tesla chief Elon Musk has publicly credited Ozempic and Wegovy, along with fasting, as part of his weight-loss routine. Comedian Amy Schumer admitted to using it about a year ago and said she shed weight but stopped after experiencing severe side effects. Sharon Osbourne revealed she lost around 42 pounds while on the drug, although she mentioned early nausea. Singer Lizzo acknowledged trying Ozempic, saying it helped her feel full and eat less. Actress Rebel Wilson has also confessed to using the drug during her weight-loss journey but noted she is no longer on it.

CDSCO approval

CDSCO committee documents, 2025 show semaglutide applications reviewed by the regulator's Endocrinology & Metabolism committee. The committee papers indicate the drug can now be authorised for manufacture/marketing and clinical use for approved indications under conditions set by the regulator.

Cost in India: current marketplace picture

Prices vary by formulation (Wegovy vs Ozempic), by dose and by whether the product is a pre-filled pen or vial.

Wegovy is reported to enter the Indian market with prices starting around Rs 17,345 per month and up to about Rs 26,015 depending on dose and pack size.

Competing GLP-1 products such as Mounjaro (tirzepatide) have been launched in India with starter packs reported in the Rs 14,000-Rs 17,500 range per month for certain doses, indicating active competition that could influence pricing.

There is a caveat being, retail prices fluctuate by city, pharmacy, dose and pack; government procurement, bulk purchasing or future generic/biologic competition could change prices significantly. Patients should check current local pharmacy or hospital pharmacy prices and discuss affordability with their clinician.

What are the Pros?

- Improved glycaemic control in type-2 diabetes

- Substantial weight loss at higher (2.4 mg) doses when combined with lifestyle support

- Reduction in major adverse cardiovascular events in high-risk diabetes populations

What are the Cautions?

- Frequent GI side effects and tolerability issues on initiation

- Reported pancreatitis and gallbladder-related risks in some datasets

- Rodent thyroid-C cell tumour signal and the resulting human-label warnings and contraindications

- High cost and access barriers for many patients in India

How this helps the common man? Realistic benefits and limitations

For many Indians with type-2 diabetes, Ozempic may mean better blood-sugar control with fewer injections, potential weight reduction benefits for those who need it. For those with high cardiovascular risk, a drug shown according to trial data to reduce certain heart-attack and stroke outcomes.

Yet the real-world impact will depend on cost, supply, prescribing practices and monitoring. If the medicine remains expensive and is used mainly by those who can afford branded pens, population-level benefits will be limited. Conversely, broader access through price competition, insurance coverage or government programmes, could make these benefits available to far more people.

What patients should know?

Prescription and supervision are essential. The drug is not for self-administration without a prescription and medical follow-up.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.