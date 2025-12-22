Hack It, Don't Work Hard: Does The Craze Around Ozempic Indicate India's Future Drug Dependency Over Holistic Wellness?

Health experts across the globe advocate for healthy diets and regular exercise, as these two elements form the foundation of good health, primarily by helping to maintain a healthy weight. However, amid fast-paced lives, many people are eager to skip the hard work and resort to shortcuts at any cost. Weight loss, which was defined as a lifestyle change, has now become a full-fledged industry driven by high demand. After powders and tonics, weight loss drugs are the newest members of this growing industry. However, it wouldn't be fair to compare the weight drugs with those misleading pills or drinks that promise overnight results. These drugs aren't impostors, they are legitimate, doctor-prescribed injectables that are administered after careful evaluation of various health parameters.

GLP-1s, commonly known as diabetes and weight-loss drugs, were originally developed to manage diabetes by lowering blood sugar levels. However, the additional benefit of weight loss has gained more attention than their primary function of controlling blood sugar. This trend has been fueled by celebrities and influencers who have shared their experiences with GLP-1s like Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro, revealing how these medications helped them lose weight. Recently, Ozempic, a form of semaglutide, has been launched in India and is expected to sell rapidly.

India faces a significant metabolic health crisis with rapidly rising obesity and diabetes rates. Known as the diabetes capital of the world, India is also witnessing an alarming increase in obesity. Thus, drugs like Ozempic, which hold the potential to address these major health issues, could play a crucial role in improving public health.

While diabetes medications can be game-changers in managing the condition, are these the right approach for controlling obesity?

Ozempic, Wegovy, Trulicity, Mounjaro, and other GLP-1s are increasingly acknowledged for their role in weight loss, particularly among individuals who do not have diabetes but wish to shed excess kilos. These medications are classified as GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptor agonists, mimicking the action of a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels. Here's how they work:

1. Increase insulin secretion: These diabetes drugs stimulate the pancreas to release insulin when blood sugar levels rise after meals.

2. Reduce glucagon release: They decrease the secretion of glucagon, a hormone that raises blood sugar levels, thus helping to lower blood glucose.

3. Slow gastric emptying: By delaying how quickly food leaves the stomach, these diabetes drugs promote a feeling of fullness, which can reduce appetite and lead to lower food intake.

How they help with weight loss:

Weight loss associated with the use of Ozempic can be attributed to the following effects:

Decreased appetite: By enhancing feelings of fullness and reducing hunger, people tend to eat less, resulting in weight loss.

By enhancing feelings of fullness and reducing hunger, people tend to eat less, resulting in weight loss. Improved glucose control: Better management of blood sugar can minimise cravings and overeating, as stable glucose levels often lead to a more balanced energy state.

Better management of blood sugar can minimise cravings and overeating, as stable glucose levels often lead to a more balanced energy state. Fat loss: Some studies suggest that GLP-1 medications may specifically target fat rather than muscle loss during weight reduction.

The increasing popularity

Given the dual benefits of blood sugar control and weight loss, Ozempic and similar medications are being increasingly prescribed off-label for weight loss, particularly as obesity remains a growing public health concern. Clinical trials have indicated significant weight loss results in non-diabetic individuals, spurring interest among healthcare providers and patients.

While medications like Ozempic can effectively support weight loss, they are not without risks. Potential side effects include gastrointestinal issues like nausea and diarrhea, an increased risk of pancreatitis, and possible thyroid tumors (as observed in animal studies). However, it has been noted that these side effects tend to subside over time as the body adjusts to the medication.

Is this quick solution fuelling drug dependency?

According to various reports, India is on the verge of becoming a high-value global pharmaceutical powerhouse, which could benefit both the economy and healthcare system by making global medications more accessible. However, easy access does not equate to blind dependence. Relying solely on GLP-1s for weight loss may foster dependency rather than encourage sustainable lifestyle habits.

It cannot be definitively stated whether you should or should not use these medications, as they may be highly beneficial for certain individuals, including:

Individuals with type 2 diabetes looking to manage their weight, as GLP-1s can assist in both glycemic control and weight loss.

Those classified as overweight (with a BMI of 25-29.9) and struggling with obesity-related health issues, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes, or sleep apnea, may also benefit from GLP-1 treatment.

Individuals seeking additional support for sustainable weight loss beyond diet and exercise may want to consider GLP-1 medications, particularly if they have struggled to achieve significant weight loss through lifestyle changes alone.

If you have been prescribed GLP-1 medications to manage diabetes, it is important to adhere to your doctor's recommendations. However, if you are considering these medications solely for weight loss, it is crucial to consider these drugs as part of a broader strategy that includes lifestyle changes. The safest and most sustainable weight loss approach combines dietary changes, physical activity, and behavioural strategies.

While drugs like Ozempic can play a role in weight loss, they should not be the sole solution. The best approach to sustainable weight management includes healthy eating habits, regular physical activity, and lifestyle modifications. Also, it is important to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any medication for weight loss to ensure it aligns with your individual health needs and goals.

Obesity is a lifestyle disorder. GLP-1s should be considered as an additional tool for managing it, rather than a substitute for a holistic approach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.