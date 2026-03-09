Silent Muscle Loss After 60: New Indian Guidelines Flag Sarcopenia Risk

Ageing is often associated with visible changes such as wrinkles, greying hair, or slower metabolism. However, doctors say a far more serious process often occurs quietly inside the body, progressive loss of muscle mass and strength, a condition known as sarcopenia. New Indian clinical guidelines have brought attention to this hidden health threat, urging doctors to identify and manage sarcopenia early to prevent disability and frailty among older adults. Health experts warn that as India's population ages, muscle loss could emerge as a major public-health challenge affecting mobility, independence and overall quality of life.

Sarcopenia is a progressive skeletal muscle disorder linked with ageing, characterised by reduced muscle strength, decreased physical performance, and increased vulnerability to falls, fractures and chronic disease. According to medical research, the condition can begin gradually from mid-life and becomes more pronounced after the age of 60.

With millions of Indians entering older age in the coming decades, clinicians say the need for India-specific diagnostic criteria and management strategies has become urgent. The new guidelines aim to standardise screening methods, define diagnostic thresholds for the Indian population and promote lifestyle interventions that can slow or even reverse muscle loss.

What Is Sarcopenia And Why It Matters

Sarcopenia refers to the age-related decline in skeletal muscle mass, strength and function. While often overlooked, it has profound health consequences, including reduced mobility, higher risk of falls, hospitalisation and loss of independence in older adults.

Researchers estimate that about four in 10 elderly adults in India may be affected by sarcopenia, highlighting the scale of the problem. The condition can also worsen other chronic illnesses. Studies show that sarcopenia is linked to metabolic disorders such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and insulin resistance.

Doctors emphasise that muscle loss is not merely a cosmetic or fitness issue, it is closely tied to long-term health outcomes. Reduced muscle strength can make everyday activities such as climbing stairs, carrying groceries or rising from a chair increasingly difficult.

New Indian Guidelines: Key Recommendations

Experts recently developed an Indian consensus on sarcopenia to address the lack of region-specific diagnostic standards. The guidelines were formulated by a multidisciplinary panel of specialists using a modified Delphi method.

Among the key recommendations:

Routine screening for older adults: Doctors recommend screening individuals above 60 years and those with chronic illnesses to detect sarcopenia early. Handgrip strength as a diagnostic tool: Muscle strength measurement using a hand-held dynamometer is considered a reliable indicator of sarcopenia. For the Indian population, experts propose the following thresholds for low muscle strength: a) Less than 27.5 kg in men, and b) less than 18 kg in women. Lifestyle-based treatment strategies: The guidelines emphasise non-pharmacological interventions such as resistance training, adequate protein intake and micronutrient supplementation. Monitoring every 3-6 months: Patients diagnosed with sarcopenia should undergo regular follow-up to monitor muscle strength and physical performance.

Why Sarcopenia Is A Growing Concern In India

India's rapidly ageing population is one of the main reasons experts are raising alarm. With improved life expectancy, the number of people over 60 years is expected to rise sharply in the coming decades. Several lifestyle factors may also increase the risk of sarcopenia in India, including:

Sedentary lifestyles

Low protein intake

Vitamin D deficiency

Chronic diseases such as diabetes and heart disease

Researchers have also identified a growing phenomenon called "sarcopenic obesity", a combination of muscle loss and increased body fat. This condition can further raise the risk of metabolic disorders and mobility problems.

Alarmingly, emerging research suggests that early stages of muscle loss, known as pre-sarcopenia, may even affect younger adults, particularly those with sedentary lifestyles and poor dietary habits.

How To Prevent Age-Related Muscle Loss

The encouraging news is that sarcopenia is not inevitable. Experts say targeted lifestyle changes can significantly slow or reverse muscle decline.

Resistance and strength training: Strength-based exercises are considered the most effective intervention for improving muscle mass and function in older adults. Regular resistance training can improve balance, mobility and independence.

Strength-based exercises are considered the most effective intervention for improving muscle mass and function in older adults. Regular resistance training can improve balance, mobility and independence. Adequate protein intake: Protein is essential for muscle protein synthesis. Studies suggest older adults may require 1.0-1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily to maintain muscle mass.

Protein is essential for muscle protein synthesis. Studies suggest older adults may require 1.0-1.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight daily to maintain muscle mass. Vitamin D and micronutrients: Vitamin D plays a key role in muscle function and balance. Adequate sunlight exposure and supplementation when necessary can help maintain muscle health.

Vitamin D plays a key role in muscle function and balance. Adequate sunlight exposure and supplementation when necessary can help maintain muscle health. Early screening and medical guidance: Simple screening tools, including questionnaires and grip strength tests, can help identify sarcopenia early and enable timely intervention.

Sarcopenia is emerging as a silent but significant health threat among ageing Indians. Unlike many other chronic conditions, muscle loss often progresses unnoticed until it begins to interfere with daily life. The new Indian guidelines represent an important step toward recognising sarcopenia as a major geriatric health issue. By promoting early screening, targeted exercise programmes and improved nutrition, experts hope to reduce disability, falls and healthcare burden among older adults. Ultimately, doctors say muscle health should become a priority not just in old age but throughout adulthood. Building and maintaining muscle through regular physical activity and balanced nutrition may be one of the most effective strategies for healthy ageing.

