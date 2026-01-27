What Is Sarcopenia? Doctor Reveals Causes, Early Signs And Treatment

Muscles play an important role in our overall health and mobility. They enable us to move, maintain posture and perform various physical activities with ease. With age, our muscle mass and strength naturally decline, sometimes developing into a condition known as sarcopenia. According to gastroenterologist Saurabh Sethi, understanding the causes, early signs and treatment options is pivotal in managing this condition and maintaining muscle health.

In a post shared on Instagram, he writes, "After 30, you start losing about 1% of muscle every year - quietly, without noticing. That's called sarcopenia. The gradual muscle loss that comes with age."

Why does it matter?

Less muscle mass means:

• Slower metabolism

• More fat storage

• Insulin resistance

• Higher fatty liver risk

• Weaker bones and posture

"Muscle is your body's largest glucose sponge. It absorbs sugar from the blood and helps keep blood sugar stable. For women, muscle loss often accelerates between 35 to 40. As estrogen declines, muscle breakdown speeds up. That's why many perimenopausal women feel weaker even if their weight hasn't changed," the gastroenterologist mentions.

Early Signs Of Sarcopenia

Early signs of sarcopenia include unexpected fatigue and reduced muscle strength. You may also experience a slower walking speed and difficulty performing daily tasks such as climbing stairs or rising from a chair. Other key symptoms include a gradual loss of muscle mass and poor balance, which can lead to frequent falls.

How To Improve Muscle Strength?

Dr Saurabh Sethi recommends resistance training to improve muscle strength. He adds, "Studies show that resistance training significantly improves muscle strength and insulin sensitivity - even in adults over 60."

The gastroenterologist suggests adding "1.2 kg to 1.6 kg of protein" to your daily diet. Regular physical activities, such as brisk walking, also play an important role in maintaining muscle strength and slowing the progression of muscle loss. Ensuring good sleep at night and adequate vitamin D intake can further support recovery and strength.

"Don't wait to get old to build muscle. Build it to stay young, strong and metabolically alive," the doctor concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.