Valentine's Day Anxiety: Doctor Explains Why Love Can Trigger Stress

Valentine's Day is often portrayed as a celebration of romance, grand gestures and perfect relationships. Yet for many people, especially young adults, it can bring anxiety rather than excitement. Mental health professionals frequently observe a rise in emotional distress, relationship tension and feelings of inadequacy around this time of year.

"Valentine's Day is marketed as a celebration of romance and connection. Yet for many, it brings anxiety rather than joy," says Dr. Ekaansh Sharma, Psychiatrist at Maarga Mind Care. "The reason is not that people dislike love. It is that love carries vulnerability, expectation and biology."

Globally, anxiety disorders affect an estimated 301 million people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Social comparison, performance pressure and relationship insecurity can amplify underlying stress responses. What makes Valentine's Day uniquely powerful is that it activates both emotional psychology and brain chemistry simultaneously, triggering reward, attachment and stress systems at once.

Understanding why love can feel stressful is the first step towards managing Valentine's Day anxiety in a healthy and self-compassionate way.

Also read: Can Love Strengthen Your Immune System? What Science Really Says About Relationships

The Psychology Of Comparison And Expectation

At a psychological level, Valentine's Day amplifies comparison. Social media feeds fill with curated proposals, luxury dinners and carefully filtered images of romance.

Dr. Sharma explains, "Social media transforms into highlight reels of perfection. For those who are single, recently separated or questioning their relationships, this can trigger self-doubt and feelings of exclusion."

Research published in journals indexed by the National Library of Medicine shows that social comparison on digital platforms is linked to increased anxiety, depressive symptoms and lower self-esteem, particularly among young adults.

Even people in stable relationships may feel pressure. "Individuals in relationships may feel they have to perform romance in visible, measurable ways," Dr. Sharma notes. When affection becomes tied to public validation, emotional authenticity may give way to performance anxiety.

The Neuroscience Of Love And Stress

Romantic attachment is not only emotional, it is biological. Love activates powerful neurochemical systems in the brain. "Dopamine, the reward neurotransmitter, increases when we anticipate connection or affection. Oxytocin strengthens bonding and trust," says Dr. Sharma. In early-stage romance, fluctuations in serotonin may contribute to intrusive thinking or constant preoccupation with a partner.

Studies referenced by the National Institute of Mental Health suggest that romantic attachment activates brain reward circuits similar to those involved in motivation and craving. However, uncertainty can simultaneously activate the stress response. "When a message goes unanswered or plans feel unclear, cortisol levels can rise. The brain processes social rejection in regions similar to physical pain."

Neuroimaging research indexed by the National Library of Medicine confirms that social rejection activates the anterior cingulate cortex, an area also involved in processing physical pain. This explains why heartbreak or romantic disappointment can feel physically distressing.

"Valentine's Day can place the brain in a state where the reward system and threat system are both activated. Excitement and anxiety coexist," Dr. Sharma says.

Also read: Love Hormones Explained: How Oxytocin, Dopamine And Serotonin Spark Romance In You

Financial And Social Pressure

Among students and young professionals, Valentine's Day may also trigger financial stress. Gifts, dining experiences and travel plans can create unrealistic expectations. "When affection becomes linked to spending, stress increases. Love begins to feel transactional rather than emotional," Dr. Sharma explains.

Financial stress is a well-known anxiety trigger. According to the World Health Organization, economic strain is closely linked to increased risk of mental health challenges. Couples may also experience heightened tension if unresolved issues surface under pressure to create a "perfect" day. When reality fails to match expectations, disappointment can escalate into conflict.

How To Handle Valentine's Day Anxiety

Dr. Sharma emphasises that awareness is key. "Recognising that these reactions are common reduces shame. Emotions that are named are easier to regulate." Here are science-backed strategies to manage Valentine's Day stress:

Communicate Clearly: "Discuss expectations openly instead of assuming them," says Dr. Sharma. Research in relationship psychology consistently shows that clear communication reduces conflict and strengthens emotional security.

"Discuss expectations openly instead of assuming them," says Dr. Sharma. Research in relationship psychology consistently shows that clear communication reduces conflict and strengthens emotional security. Limit Social Media Exposure: Reducing exposure to curated online portrayals can decrease comparison-driven stress. Studies indexed by the National Library of Medicine link reduced screen time to improved mood regulation.

Reducing exposure to curated online portrayals can decrease comparison-driven stress. Studies indexed by the National Library of Medicine link reduced screen time to improved mood regulation. Redefine The Day: "Love is not restricted to romantic partnership. Celebrating friendship, family or personal growth can create meaningful connection without pressure." Shifting focus from performance to authenticity reduces anxiety.

"Love is not restricted to romantic partnership. Celebrating friendship, family or personal growth can create meaningful connection without pressure." Shifting focus from performance to authenticity reduces anxiety. Practise Self-Compassion: Self-compassion has been associated with lower anxiety and improved emotional resilience, according to research cited by the National Institute of Mental Health.

Self-compassion has been associated with lower anxiety and improved emotional resilience, according to research cited by the National Institute of Mental Health. Seek Professional Support: "If Valentine's Day consistently triggers intense sadness, anxiety or relationship distress, professional support may help uncover deeper patterns related to attachment or self-esteem," Dr. Sharma advises.

Also read: Aphrodisiac Foods: Fact Or Fiction? Expert Decodes The Valentine's Diet

When Love Feels Overwhelming

It is important to remember that intense emotional responses do not mean weakness. They reflect the powerful biological and psychological systems that shape human attachment. "Ultimately, love is not an event. It is a process built over time through consistency, respect and emotional safety," Dr. Sharma says. "No single date determines personal worth or relationship success."

Valentine's Day anxiety is more common than many realise. The combination of social comparison, financial pressure and neurochemical activation can make romance feel stressful rather than joyful.

By understanding the brain-glucose connection between reward and stress systems, and by practising open communication, realistic expectations and self-compassion, individuals can shift the narrative. Love does not require perfection or performance. It thrives in authenticity and emotional safety.

When expectations are grounded and self-awareness is present, Valentine's Day can become less about pressure and more about meaningful connection, whether with a partner, friends, family or oneself.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.