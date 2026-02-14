Google Celebrates Valentine's Day With Special Doodle Highlighting Handmade Gifts

Google Doodle 2026: The most romantic day of the year is here, and Google is celebrating it with a special doodle. Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14 as couples renew their bond of love by spending time together and exchanging gifts that range from thoughtful to romantic to silly. On Valentine's Day and in the week leading up to it - which is known as Valentine's Week, people give each other gifts like chocolates, roses, teddy bears and more. The Google Doodle celebrates the love language of gifting with the artwork featuring handmade gifts, personal notes and delicious treats.

"Today's Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day, highlighting the thoughtful gesture of handmade gifts. Whether you're drafting a heartfelt note, baking delicious treats, or preparing for a special meal, it's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those we care for. Happy Valentine's Day!" Google highlighted.

The special doodle has been rolled out in the UK, India, Finland, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Uruguay, Argentina and several other Middle East and European countries.

Google Doodle And History

A Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions. Google has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements and contribution to the world. The first Google Doodle was published in 1998 as a quick way for Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let people know they would be out of the office for Burning Man.

Google's creative milestones began in 2000 with its first international Doodle, honouring Bastille Day in France. A decade later, on May 21, 2010, the company introduced its first interactive game doodle to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man.

Also Read | Happy Kiss Day 2026: Wishes, Quotes, And Messages To Send To Your Loved Ones

Valentine's Day Wishes And Greetings