Google Celebrates Valentine's Day With Special Doodle Highlighting Handmade Gifts

- Google celebrates Valentine's Day 2026 with a special doodle on its homepage
- The doodle highlights handmade gifts, personal notes, and delicious treats
- Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 with gifts like chocolates and roses
Google Doodle 2026: The most romantic day of the year is here, and Google is celebrating it with a special doodle. Valentine's Day is celebrated every year on February 14 as couples renew their bond of love by spending time together and exchanging gifts that range from thoughtful to romantic to silly. On Valentine's Day and in the week leading up to it - which is known as Valentine's Week, people give each other gifts like chocolates, roses, teddy bears and more. The Google Doodle celebrates the love language of gifting with the artwork featuring handmade gifts, personal notes and delicious treats.
"Today's Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day, highlighting the thoughtful gesture of handmade gifts. Whether you're drafting a heartfelt note, baking delicious treats, or preparing for a special meal, it's a wonderful opportunity to celebrate those we care for. Happy Valentine's Day!" Google highlighted.
The special doodle has been rolled out in the UK, India, Finland, Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Thailand, Uruguay, Argentina and several other Middle East and European countries.
Google Doodle And History
A Google Doodle is a thematic motif that is used by the search engine on its homepage to mark special occasions. Google has also used doodles to celebrate prominent people, their achievements and contribution to the world. The first Google Doodle was published in 1998 as a quick way for Google co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let people know they would be out of the office for Burning Man.
Google's creative milestones began in 2000 with its first international Doodle, honouring Bastille Day in France. A decade later, on May 21, 2010, the company introduced its first interactive game doodle to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Pac-Man.
Also Read | Happy Kiss Day 2026: Wishes, Quotes, And Messages To Send To Your Loved Ones
Valentine's Day Wishes And Greetings
- Your love can make me feel a million butterflies in my heart. Here's raising a toast to such beautiful moments we share. Happy Valentine's Day.
- I just want to tell you that I love you wholeheartedly and that you matter to me the most in life. I love you with all my soul. Happy Valentine's Day.
- My favourite place is your heart, where I want to make my home. And want to stay together with you forever and ever. Happy Valentine's Day dear!
- I love you, my sweetheart. You are adorable, cute, and my life. Waking up every morning near you makes my day happy and bright.
- Warm wishes on Valentine's Day to everyone. Love is certainly the most beautiful thing in this world and therefore, we must always love everyone around us.
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world