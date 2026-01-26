India's Space Achievements Takes Centre Stage In Google's Republic Day Doodle

Republic Day 2026: India is celebrating its 77th Republic Day today. On this day in 1950, India declared itself a sovereign, democratic republic state with the adoption of the constitution. Just like every year, the global search engine Google commemorated the occasion with a special doodle featuring an ISRO-themed illustration. The doodle celebrates the achievements of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) following a successful year of space missions.

The artwork integrates scientific and space-centric elements, including satellites, orbits, planets, and scientific instruments. The illustration pays tribute to major missions such as Gaganyaan, Aditya-L1, and Chandrayaan. The elements are woven into the letters of 'Google,' representing India's advancement from traditional roots to becoming a global leader in space and advanced science.

"Celebrating the 77th Republic Day with this Google Doodle. Dreaming, exploring, and reaching for the stars. From Chandrayaan and Aditya-L1 to Gaganyaan next, here's to ISRO's spirit of exploration," Google India wrote on X while sharing the doodle.

Dreaming, exploring, and reaching for the stars. From Chandrayaan and Aditya-L1 to Gaganyaan next, here's to ISRO's spirit of exploration. 🛰️✨ @isro pic.twitter.com/1Kfovdd5Ry — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 26, 2026

Republic Day, celebrated annually on January 26th, commemorates the date in 1950 when the Constitution of India came into effect, establishing the nation as a sovereign, democratic republic and replacing the British-era Government of India Act. India is celebrating 77 years since the adoption of its Constitution in 1950. January 26th was chosen because it was on this day in 1930 that the Indian National Congress first proclaimed the Declaration of Indian Independence (Purna Swaraj).

The India Constituent Assembly took two years to discuss, modify, and approve the governing document, and when adopted, India became the country with the longest constitution. The adoption of this document paved the way for democracy and empowered Indian citizens to elect their own representatives.

The theme for this year's celebration is "150 Years of Vande Mataram", reflecting national unity and the sacrifices made for freedom. The day is celebrated with a grand parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, showcasing military strength and cultural diversity. The President of India unfurls the national flag. The celebration includes 30 tableaux, the debut of the Bhairav Light Commando Battalion, and participation from European Union leaders as honoured guests.

President of the European Council Antonio Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will be the chief guests this year.