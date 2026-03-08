International Women's Day: All About Google Doodle That Honours Women Pioneers In STEM

International Women's Day 2026: International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8, and in 2026, it falls on a Sunday. Google is celebrating the day with a special doodle to honour women who have made significant advances in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) through groundbreaking inventions and research. "Today's Doodle celebrates International Women's Day by honouring STEM pioneers. From stargazers to ocean navigators, women-led discoveries and inventions helped build the foundation of our modern world," Google highlighted. "Today, we honour their enduring legacies that have paved the way for the next generation of women and girls who dare to be curious."

Here Are Some Inspiring Women STEM Pioneers

1. Marie Curie (Physicist and Chemist): She was the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, discovered radioactivity, and pioneered cancer treatment.

2. Ada Lovelace (Mathematician and Computer Scientist): She is often considered the world's first computer programmer. She worked on Charles Babbage's Analytical Engine.

3. Katherine Johnson (Mathematician): She was a NASA mathematician. Her calculations were crucial to the success of the Apollo missions.

4. Rosalind Franklin (Chemist and Crystallographer): She contributed significantly to understanding DNA structure, paving the way for genetic breakthroughs.

5. Mae Jemison (Engineer and Astronaut): She was the first African American woman in space, aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavour in 1992.

For this doodle, the search engine asked over 300 diverse women in 13 cities on five continents to complete the sentence "One day I will...".

"Over the years, Doodles have commemorated the achievements of women in science, civil rights, journalism, sports, arts, technology and beyond," an official blog post read. "It's always an honour to pay tribute to women who have changed the course of history, sometimes in the face of seemingly insurmountable obstacles. But for this year's International Women's Day, we wanted to celebrate the Doodle-worthy women of the future."

International Women's Day: History, Significance, And Theme

It originated from labour movements in Europe and North America in the early 20th century. The first International Women's Day was celebrated on March 19, 1911, and the date was later changed to March 8 to commemorate women's role in the 1917 Russian Revolution. The United Nations officially recognised the day in 1975.

The theme for International Women's Day 2026 is "Give To Gain," emphasising the importance of mutual support and collective progress. This theme encourages acts of giving, such as donations, sharing knowledge, providing resources, and promoting women's education and leadership.