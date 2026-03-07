International Women's Day 2026: 20 Wishes, Quotes And WhatsApp Messages To Celebrate Women

People around the world are celebrating International Women's Day today, 8 March, a day dedicated to honouring the achievements, strength, and contributions of women across society. Observed annually, the day recognizes women's progress in fields such as education, leadership, science, business, and politics, while also highlighting the challenges and inequalities many women continue to face.

As the occasion approaches, many people choose to express their appreciation by sending wishes, quotes and messages to friends, family members and colleagues. Social media platforms and messaging services such as WhatsApp are expected to be filled with greetings celebrating women's achievements and resilience.

Here are 20 Women's Day wishes, quotes and WhatsApp messages people can share:

1. Happy Women's Day to all the strong and inspiring women who make the world a better place.



2. Wishing you happiness, success and strength today and always. Happy Women's Day.



3. May you continue to shine, inspire and achieve your dreams.



4. Happy Women's Day to the women who lead with courage and kindness.



5. Here's to strong women-may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them.



6. Your strength and determination inspire everyone around you.



7. Wishing all women a day filled with appreciation and respect.



8. Happy Women's Day to the women who make every day brighter.



9. Celebrate your achievements and keep reaching for your dreams.



10. A big thank you to the women who shape families, communities and nations.



11. Your voice matters and your strength inspires.



12. May today remind you how valued and powerful you truly are.



13. Wishing you a day of recognition and celebration.



14. Happy Women's Day to the women who break barriers and create opportunities.



15. Your courage and resilience make the world stronger.



16. Thank you for inspiring change and progress every day.



17. May you always have the confidence to follow your dreams.



18. To every woman making a difference-today we celebrate you.



19. Empowered women empower the world.



20. Happy Women's Day to all the incredible women everywhere.

The day is widely marked with events, campaigns and discussions promoting gender equality and women's rights around the world.