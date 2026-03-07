International Women's Day 2026: History, Significance And Theme

Every year on March 8, people around the world celebrate International Women's Day to recognise the contributions of women in every area of life. The day also draws attention to the importance of gender equality and women's empowerment.

International Women's Day is an important occasion to recognise women's achievements, raise awareness of inequalities in society, and mobilize support for a future where women enjoy equal rights and opportunities. This day highlights the social, economic, cultural, and political contributions of women and promotes their rights.

Theme Of International Women's Day

The theme of Women's Day 2026 is "Give to Gain." The International Women's Day 2026 Give to Gain campaign inspires people to embrace a spirit of generosity.

History

International Women's Day has more than a century of history. It was declared International Women's Day by the United Nations on March 8, 1975. However, it was first celebrated in the United States and several European countries on March 19, 1911. The idea for it originated in the 1908 labor movement, when many women textile workers in New York marched in the streets demanding better wages, shorter working hours, and the right to vote. This movement was led by the Socialist Party of America.

Significance

International Women's Day is a day to recognise the cultural, political, social, and economic contributions made by women. It encourages efforts to eliminate gender-based discrimination and inequalities and provides an opportunity to achieve gender equality.