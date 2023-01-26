Republic Day Live Updates: Parade To Begin At 10:30 am, PM Greets Nation

Republic Day 2023: Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest this year. (File)

India is set to celebrate its 74th Republic Day today with a grand parade rolling down Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath. This will be the first parade on the revamped ceremonial boulevard. The parade, set to begin at 10.30 am, will be a mix of the country's military strength and cultural diversity. Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest this year.

Here are the Live Updates on Republic Day Parade:

Jan 26, 2023 08:25 (IST) Combined Marching Contingent From Egypt To Take Part In Republic Day Parade

For the first time, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces will be taking part in the ceremonial parade. Six Agniveers will be part of Navy's marching contingent during the 74th Republic Day celebrations today when the ceremonial parade will take place on the Kartavya Path amid patriotic fervour.

Jan 26, 2023 08:19 (IST) Republic Day Live: "Today, I Salute All...": Amit Shah Greets Nation On Republic Day

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of 74th Republic Day. Today, I salute all those freedom fighters, constitution makers and brave soldiers who have dedicated their lives to liberate, strengthen and protect the country," tweeted Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Hindi.

समस्त देशवासियों को 74वें गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Jan 26, 2023 08:16 (IST) Republic Day Live: "We Wish To...": PM Modi Tweets Greetings For Republic Day

"Many wishes for the Republic Day. This time this occasion is also special because we are celebrating it during the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. We wish to move ahead unitedly to make the dreams of the great freedom fighters of the country come true. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet in Hindi.

गणतंत्र दिवस की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। इस बार का यह अवसर इसलिए भी विशेष है, क्योंकि इसे हम आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के दौरान मना रहे हैं। देश के महान स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के सपनों को साकार करने के लिए हम एकजुट होकर आगे बढ़ें, यही कामना है।



Jan 26, 2023 07:56 (IST) President Murmu's Address On Republic Day Eve

Extending greetings to people on the eve of 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu said India's journey has inspired many other nations and every citizen has reason to be proud of the Indian story. In her address to the nation, she said the celebration of Republic Day is a celebration of what the people of the country have achieved together as a nation. Read here Extending greetings to people on the eve of 74th Republic Day, President Droupadi Murmu said India's journey has inspired many other nations and every citizen has reason to be proud of the Indian story. In her address to the nation, she said the celebration of Republic Day is a celebration of what the people of the country have achieved together as a nation. Read here

Jan 26, 2023 07:55 (IST) Google Celebrates India's 74th Republic Day With Doodle By Gujarat Artist

India's 74th Republic Day is being marked with Google doodle today illustration by Ahmedabad-based artist Parth Kothekar. Read here

Jan 26, 2023 07:54 (IST) Republic Day Security: 6,000 Personnel Deployed In Delhi, 150 CCTVs

Security has been enhanced in several parts of Delhi ahead of the 74th Republic Day celebrations. Police personnel could be seen conducting thorough checks of vehicles. Heavy barricading is placed at intersections, checkpoints with sniffer dogs, and metal detectors. According to the Delhi Police, around 65,000 people will witness the parade today. Entry will be given only to valid pass holders and ticket buyers. About 6,000 jawans have been deployed for security for the parade. The Kartavya Path will be monitored with the help of around 150 CCTV cameras, which also has high-resolution cameras.

Jan 26, 2023 07:52 (IST) 74th Republic Day Today, First Parade On Kartavya Path: 10 Points

The 74th Republic Day parade in Delhi will roll down Kartavya Path, the revamped ceremonial boulevard from the British period once known as the Rajpath, for the first time today. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is the Chief Guest this year. Read here

