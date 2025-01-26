Stage Set For 76th Republic Day Parade At Kartavya Path: 10 Points

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in celebrating the 76th Republic Day from Delhi's Kartavya Path today. With special focus on 75 years of enactment of the Constitution and Jan Bhagidari, the celebrations this year will be unique.

Here's your 10-point cheat sheet to this big story Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the chief guest at the Republic Day parade. Some 10,000 guests have been invited to see it, in line with the government's objective to increase 'Jan Bhagidari' in events of national importance. Thirty-one tableaux will roll down Kartavya Path on the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. In a first, a tri-services tableau will showcase the spirit of jointness and integration among the armed forces. Cultural performances by at least 5,000 artistes will cover the entire Kartavya Path for the first time. The parade will start at 10.30 am and run for approximately 90 minutes. The ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to fallen heroes. The parade will be heralded by 300 cultural artistes playing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' with musical instruments sourced from different parts of the country. The ensemble of instruments includes shehnai, sundari, nadaswaram, been, mashak been, ransingha - Rajasthan, flute, karadi majalu, mohuri, sankha, tutari, dhol, gong, nishan, chang, tasha, sambal, chenda, idakka, lezim, thavil, gudum baza, talam and monbah. A marching contingent of the Indonesian National Armed Forces comprising 152 members, and a band of Indonesia's Military Academy with 190 members will participate in the parade. The first army contingent leading the mounted column will be of 61 Cavalry, led by Lt Ahaan Kumar. Raised in 1953, the 61 Cavalry is the only serving Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world. Some of the military hardware that will be on display include T-90 (Bhishma) tank, NAG missile system along with BMP-2 Sarath, BrahMos cruise missile, Pinaka multi-launcher rocket system, Akash weapon system, light specialist vehicle (Bajrang), and vehicle mounted infantry mortar system (Airawat), among others. The tri-services tableau on the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat' will show a joint operations room facilitating networking and communication among the three armed services. A battlefield scenario will be shown to illustrate a synchronised operation in land, water and air with the indigenous Arjun main battle tank, Tejas MKII fighter aircraft, Advanced Light Helicopter, destroyer INS Visakhapatnam, and a remotely piloted aircraft. Another highlight is the veterans' tableau on the theme 'Viksit Bharat ki Ore Sadaiv Agrasar', a tribute to the unwavering spirit of veterans, who are the symbols of discipline, resilience, and unyielding dedication. Adding to the display of honour will be veterans who have brought glory to India in sports. Among them are Padma Shri awardees Subedar Murlikant Petkar, whose story inspired the Bollywood film Chandu Champion, and Honorary Captain Jitu Rai. Representing nari shakti (women power) will be veteran women officers from all the three services - Lieutenant Colonel Ravinderjeet Randhawa, Lieutenant Commander Mani Agarwal, and Flight Lieutenant Ruchi Saha, showcasing the pivotal role of women in shaping the armed forces. Among the contingents marching down Kartavya Path will be a 148-member all-women marching contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M. The Republic Day celebrations will come to a close with the Beating Retreat ceremony, held every year on January 29 at Vijay Chowk. It marks a centuries old military tradition, when troops ceased fighting, sheathed their arms, withdrew from the battlefield and returned to the camps at sunset at the sounding of the "retreat". During the Beating Retreat ceremony 2025, only Indian tunes will be played by all the participating bands.

