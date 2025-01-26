Republic Day 2025 Live Updates: Cultural diversity and military prowess will be on display at the Kartavya Path in Delhi as the parade to celebrate India's 76th Republic Day. Apart from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is the chieft guest, 10,000 special guests will be in attendance. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.
The parade will start at 10.30 am and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.
Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', will participate in the parade this year. The 'Fly-past' will witness a breath-taking air show by 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters of the Air Force, including Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters.
"Our Journey Rooted In Dignity, Unity": PM Modi
Happy Republic Day.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2025
Today, we celebrate 75 glorious years of being a Republic. We bow to all the great women and men who made our Constitution and ensured that our journey is rooted in democracy, dignity and unity. May this occasion strengthen our efforts towards preserving the…
What Is The Republic Day Parade Route?
The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort. There will be a related function at the National War Memorial, India Gate.
The parade will pass through Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Subhas Chandra Bose roundabout, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, Netaji Subhas Marg and Red Fort.
No traffic movement has been allowed on Kartavya Path from Vijay Chowk to India Gate till the parade is over. No cross-traffic will be allowed on Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath, Man Singh Road till the end of the parade.
C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed for traffic from 9.15 am on Sunday till the parade crosses Tilak Marg.
Metro service will remain available for commuters at all stations throughout.
Delhi On High Alert
The national capital is on high alert with over 70 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 70,000 police personnel are deployed across the city. A six-layered security protocol involving 15,000 security personnel will be deployed in New Delhi district alone.
"Installation of more than 2,500 CCTV cameras equipped with data-based facial recognition and video analytics. Anti-drone systems covering a four kilometres radius to detect and deactivate aerial threats. Snipers on rooftops and sealing of over 200 buildings along the parade route, with residential windows facing the route also secured," a police officer said.
Commandoes, quick reaction teams, PCR vans, anti-sabotage checks and SWAT teams are deployed at strategic locations along Kartavya Path and all around the city, he said.
Flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms such as paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), microlight aircraft, remotely-piloted aircraft, hot-air balloons, small size-powered aircraft, quadcopters or parajumping from aircraft are prohibited over Delhi till February 1.
Indonesia President Attended 1st Republic Day Celebrations In 1950
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will grace India's 76th Republic Day celebrations at Kartvya Path, 75 years after India's first Republic Day celebrations in 1950 were graced by then Indonesian President Sukarno.
President Prabowo, who is on his first state visit to India, will be the fourth Indonesian President to attend India's Republic Day celebrations.
A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will participate in the Parade on the Kartvya Path in the national capital. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad.