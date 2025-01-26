Republic Day 2025 Live Updates: Cultural diversity and military prowess will be on display at the Kartavya Path in Delhi as the parade to celebrate India's 76th Republic Day. Apart from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is the chieft guest, 10,000 special guests will be in attendance. They include the best performers in various fields and those who have made the best use of the schemes of the government.

The parade will start at 10.30 am and will continue for about 90 minutes. The ceremony commence with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

Tableaux from 16 state government and Union Territories and 10 ministries and departments of the Central Government highlighting 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', will participate in the parade this year. The 'Fly-past' will witness a breath-taking air show by 40 aircraft/helicopters - 22 fighter jets, 11 transport aircraft and seven helicopters of the Air Force, including Rafale, Su-30, Jaguar, C-130, C-295, C-17, AWACS, Dornier-228 & An-32 aircraft and Apache & Mi-17 helicopters.