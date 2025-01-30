Swara Bhaskar's X Account Permanently Suspended Over This Post - Here's What Happened

Actress Swara Bhaskar is at the centre of a social media controversy after her X (formerly Twitter) account was permanently suspended. Sharing the news on Instagram, she criticised the decision as "ridiculous and untenable."

In her post, the actress explained that her X account was suspended due to alleged copyright violations linked to two specific images.

One image featured a well-known protest slogan in Hindi: "Gandhi, we are ashamed; your killers are still alive." The other was a photo of her own child waving the Indian flag on Republic Day, with the child's face concealed.

Questioning how these could constitute copyright violations, Bhaskar suggested that mass reporting may have led to her suspension, calling it an attempt to silence her. She urged X to reconsider its decision, stating, "If these tweets have been mass reported, it is an effort to harass me and suppress my freedom of speech."

Known for her outspoken political views, Bhaskar has often faced online backlash.