Swara Bhaskar-Fahad Ahmed Share Wholesome Eid Pictures With Daughter Raabiyaa

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmed got married on February 16, 2023. They welcomed their baby girl Raabiyaa, in the same year, September. Now and then, Swara shares some delightful pictures with her daughter Raabiyaa on social media.

The occasion this time was Eid. Swara took to her Instagram to share some lovely pictures with her family. While the ones that truly stole the show were her pictures with Fahad, and the trio together with their daughter Raabiyaa.

Swara captioned the post, "Eid 2025 dump. (Purple heart, sparkles, nazar amulet, and cherry blossom emojis). Gratitude. Joy. Duaas (prayers)."

From celebs to fans, the comments section was flooded with love.

Commenting on the post, Gauahar Khan mentioned, "Beautiful", another internet user said, "Thank you @reallyswara for promoting diversity and inclusion. Respect each other and live in peace."

Another fan remarked, "@reallyswara looking so pretty. Mam, Eid Mubarak to you and your family."

Earlier, Swara had put up an adorable post announcing the birth of her baby girl.

The caption read, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered, a mystic truth... Our baby girl, Raabiyaa, was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world."

For the unversed, Fahad is a Samajwadi Party leader. It was at a rally that Fahad and Swara's paths crossed for the first time. They then went on to meet at several protest sites, where they together raised their voices against several questions pertaining to the status quo. Their relationship was kept under wraps, until their wedding in February 2023.

