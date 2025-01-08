Advertisement

Here's A Glimpse Of Swara Bhaskar's Daughter Raabiyaa Admiring Her Mother's Mehendi And Blow-Dry

Swara Bhaskar shares pictures with daughter Raabiyaa, admiring her mother's mehendi, blow-dry, and makeup

Read Time: 2 mins
Here's A Glimpse Of Swara Bhaskar's Daughter Raabiyaa Admiring Her Mother's Mehendi And Blow-Dry
Instagram/Swara Bhaskar
New Delhi:

Swara Bhaskar married Fahad Ahmad, a political activist, on February 16, 2023. She welcomed her baby girl Raabiyaa in September, the same year.

Swara took to her Instagram account yesterday, to share some adorable snaps with her daughter from a wedding.

The little one is seen admiring her mother's makeup, henna, and blow-dry in the pictures.

Raabiyaa looked adorable in a pink and green lehenga choli set. Swara looked lovely in a pastel pink lehenga. 

The mother-daughter duo looked happy in each other's company. Swara captioned the post, "Raabu touching up Mumma's blow dry."

Instagram/Swara Bhaskar

Instagram/Swara Bhaskar

Last year, as Raabiyaa turned 1, Swara and Fahad had put up a lovely carousel of pictures from their daughter's birthday celebrations. 

The caption read, "Our beating heart has turned one year old today! Happy birthday, darling Raabu. You are the answer to all my prayers and I promise to make you feel loved and safe every day that I live. I have felt blessed every single day of this past year and every day you are more delightful than you've ever been! I love you more than I will ever be able to express! Now say Mumma."

On the work front, Swara Bhaskar was last seen in Jahaan Chaar Yaar and Mimansa, released in 2022. 

She will next be seen in Manish Kishore's Mrs Falani. The release date of the film is yet to be announced.
 

Swara Bhaskar, Swara Bhaskar Daughter, Swara Bhaskar And Fahad Ahmad
Other Verticals
