Swara Bhasker And Her Husband Fahad Ahmad Welcome A Baby Girl. Reveal Her Name In New Post

Congratulations are in order for actress Swara Bhasker and her politician husband Fahad Ahmad. The couple welcomed a baby girl a few days ago and have named her Raabiya. The news was shared by none other than new mom Swara Bhasker. She treated her fans on Monday to images of a baby girl and herself along with her husband Fahad and wrote, "A prayer heard, a blessing granted, a song whispered a mystic truth. Our baby girl Raabiyaa was born on 23rd September 2023. With grateful and happy hearts, thank you for your love! It's a whole new world."

The Raanjhanaa star's latest Instagram post received big love from actress Tillotama Shome and producer Guneet Monga. Tillotama Shome wrote, "Ohhhh sweetheart!!! Many many congratulations," while Guneet Monga gushed, "Congratulations both of you."

The couple announced the news of their pregnancy in June. In an album shared on Instagram, Swara Bhasker can be seen with a baby bump as she poses with her husband Fahad Ahmad by her side. The caption on their post read, "Sometimes all your prayers are answered all together! Blessed, grateful, excited (and clueless ) as we step into a whole new world." They added the hashtags #comingsoon, #Family #Newarrival, #gratitude and #octoberbaby to their post.

The actress got married in February this year. "Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart. Fahad Ahmad It's chaotic but it's yours," she wrote making it official with the politician.

Swara Bhasker is the star of films like Aanand L Rai's Tanu Weds Manu series, Nil Battey Sannata, Veere Di Wedding, Sheer Qorma, Raanjhanaa and Anaarkali Of Aara among others. She has also been featured in several web series including It's Not That Simple, Rasbhari, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag and Flesh to name a few.