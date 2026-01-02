TV Actor Drashti Dhami Introduces Daughter Leela To The World With First Birthday Pictures

Drashti Dhami and her businessman husband Neeraj Khemka welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in October 2024. Yesterday, the lovely couple took to social media to share pictures from their daughter's first birthday last year and revealed her name - Leela.

The Post

Drashti Dhami shared a wholesome Instagram carousel from the cute birthday celebrations held last year for Baby Leela.

Dressed in an adorable purple frock, the first picture featured the birthday girl with her cake. The second snap showed Drashti and Neeraj with their daughter, while the third was a candid shot of Drashti with her little one.

Reactions

Several friends and colleagues from the television industry reacted to the post.

Actress Additi Gupta commented, "My love [red heart emoji]."

Rubina Dilaik wrote, "Aaawww... pretty mom ki such a beautiful girl."

Jennifer Winget said, "Baby Girl", while Surbhi Jyoti called her "Doll."

Pregnancy Announcement Post

Back in June 2024, the couple announced their pregnancy on social media.

In the video, the actress is seen flaunting her baby bump. They can be seen holding wine glasses and a banner with the text, "Could be pink, could be blue. All we know is that we are due. October 2024." The rest of the family members are seen playing with pink and blue balloons.

Captioning the post on Instagram, the couple wrote, "In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash, & french fries our way. #BabyKOnBoard. We can't wait for October 2024!"

Drashti Dhami married businessman Neeraj Khemka in February 2015.

Drashti Dhami made her debut in the TV industry with the popular 2007 show Dill Mill Gayye. However, her breakthrough role was in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. The actress has also featured in TV shows such as Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, among many others. She was last seen in the web series The Empire.