Drashti Dhami And Neeraj Khemka Name Their Daughter Leela

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka, who welcomed their first child last month, have named her Leela. The couple shared a joint post on Thursday announcing the name of their baby daughter. The post features a picture of tiny feet, surrounded by Drashti and Neeraj's hands. Drashti wrote in the caption, "Say hello to Leela." The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. Sanaya Irani wrote, "Hello googy." Surbhi Jyoti wrote, "Love to Leela." Aditi Dev Sharma, who has welcomed a baby girl a few days back, wrote, "Aww hello Leela welcome." Nakuul Mehta wrote, "Hi Leela." Take a look:

Announcing the baby's arrival, the couple wrote, "Straight from heaven, into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start. 22.10.24. She's here!" Take a look:

Back in June, Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka made their pregnancy announcement. In the video shared on Instagram, the actress sported her baby bump while the couple held wine glasses and a banner that read, "Could be pink, could be blue. All we know is that we are due. October 2024. Take a look:

Drashti Dhami and Neeraj Khemka got married in February 2015. Drashti Dhami has appeared in many popular daily soaps such as Dill Mill Gayye, Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani and Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.